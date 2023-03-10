Teenager Shoots 3-Year-Old Girl To Death In Ogun

A 13-year-old boy, Ope Babalola has allegedly shot and killed a three-year-old girl, Esther Samuel in Ogun State.

The teenage boy reportedly shot the minor to dead with a dane gun belonging to one Semiu Adegesin.

The incident happened in Kukudi village in Imasayi, Yewa North Local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists on Friday said, Adegesin, the owner of the gun has been arrested for contributory negligence.

Oyeyemi said the 45-year-old suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Imasayi Divisional headquarters of the police that a 13-year-old boy, Ope Babalola shot and killed the deceased with a dane gun at Kukudi Village, Imasayi.

“Upon the information, the DPO Imasayi division, SP Arowojeun Michael, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the deceased was met in the pool of her own blood.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect Semiu Adegesin loaded his dane gun, and carelessly kept it in an open place in the backyard of the house where children used to play.

“It was there the 13-year-old Ope Babalola picked the loaded gun, pointed it at the deceased and pulled the trigger.

“The deceased was quickly taken to General Hospital Ilaro, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The owner of the dane gun was promptly arrested and taken to the station for interrogation”, Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba has directed that the case be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Mba who described the incident as unfortunate sympathized with the deceased’s family and appealed for calm as the case will be properly investigated.

