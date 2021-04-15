Metro & Crime

Teenager stabs friend to death over missing phone

An 18-year-old boy, Abdulkarim Adamu, has allegedly stabbed his friend, Ayuba Hassan (27), to death over an Infinix phone in the Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said Hassan had been arrested and would be arraigned when investigations were concluded. Adamu was accused of using his long knife to stab his friend on his hand and chest. The friends were fighting over the Infinix phone valued at N55,000. Hassan reportedly died on the spot. The suspect, who resided in Mubi, hailed from Gombe State.

He told our correspondent that the deceased called him and two of their mutual friends on Saturday. According to him, they all met and conspired to go and steal jerry cans containing fuel at a filling station in the town. Adamu said they all went out on their mission in the night on the fateful day, but they did not succeed. According to him, he and two others decided to return home and sleep. The suspect claimed that he slept off after they returned home while his two friends were chatting. He said: “Surprisingly, when I woke up in the night, I did not see my phone. I searched everywhere but could not find it. I then asked my friends but they both denied taking it.”

Adamu, however, said one of the two friends told him that Hassan came to the house and left immediately and that he might have taken the phone. But when Adamu confronted Hassan on Sunday, he denied taking the phone. He said: “At that period, three of us decided to resolve the issue. But in the course of our discussion, a disagreement ensued.” Adamu claimed that he and the deceased agreed to go to the river to fight. But, according to him, on their way to the river, Hassan picked a stone and threw it at him. However, to retaliate, Adamu said he pulled out his knife and stabbed Hassan twice. According to him, Hassan fell down and died. Adamu said two of his friends who were with them evacuated Hassan’s body while took to his heels. He was, however, arrested by vigilantes who handed him over to the police in Mubi. The suspect said he regretted killing his friend, saying it was not intentional.

