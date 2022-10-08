Teenager strangles mother in Ondo

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A teenager, Tope Momoh has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force for killing his mother in Ikakumo-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government area of Ondo State.

Tope, 18 allegedly strangled his mother, Mrs. Stella Momoh, for calling him a bastard. He was consequently remanded in prison custody for the allegedly offence.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunnus gave the order for the remand when the case came up for hearing in Akure, the state capital.

The teenager was said to have strangled the deceased during an argument in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, on September 6, 2022.

He was arraigned before the court on one-count for murder.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin told the court that the defendant killed his mother in the middle of the night for calling him a “bastard”, adding that he confessed to the commission of the crime two weeks after the deceased had been buried.

According to the prosecutor , the offence committed contravenes Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006. The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...