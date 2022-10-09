News

Teenager strangles mother to death in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

A teenager, Tope Momoh has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force for killing his mother in Ikakumo-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government area of Ondo State.

 

Tope, 18 allegedly strangled his mother, Mrs. Stella Momoh to death for calling him a bastard. He was consequently remanded in prison custody for the alleged offence.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunnus gave the order for the remand when the case came up for hearing in Akure, the state capital.

The teenager was said to have strangled the deceased to death during an argument in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, on September 6, 2022.

He was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge for murder.
The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendant strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard, adding that he confessed to the commission of the crime two weeks after the deceased had been buried.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed contravenes Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Pleading in court, the defendant said, “I did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. I want the court to show me mercy.”

 

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Musa Al-Yunns, in his ruling, ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 20, 2022

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Unity college teachers to receive salaries soonest – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as over 1.57m students write WASSCE nationwide     The Federal Government has revealed that teachers recruited into the Federal Government Colleges about two years ago and being owed salaries, would be paid in the next few weeks. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echonu made the revelation on Monday, after monitoring the […]
News

One rescued as gunmen kidnap 2 in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

One of the two men abducted on Christmas day by unknown gunmen was later rescued by the joint efforts of the Police, Amotekun corps and hunters.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the abduction took place along Isan- Iludun road, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at about 6pm. The abductees said to be travelling […]
News

APC backs suspension of Lai Mohammed’s loyalists

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the suspension 11 members of the Kwara State chapter of the party for taking the party and state chairman, Abdullahi Abubakar to court. The members are said to be loyalists of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. The group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica