Teenager strangles mother to death in Ondo

A teenager, Tope Momoh has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force for killing his mother in Ikakumo-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government area of Ondo State.

Tope, 18 allegedly strangled his mother, Mrs. Stella Momoh to death for calling him a bastard. He was consequently remanded in prison custody for the alleged offence.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunnus gave the order for the remand when the case came up for hearing in Akure, the state capital.

The teenager was said to have strangled the deceased to death during an argument in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, on September 6, 2022.

He was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge for murder.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendant strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard, adding that he confessed to the commission of the crime two weeks after the deceased had been buried.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed contravenes Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Pleading in court, the defendant said, “I did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. I want the court to show me mercy.”

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Musa Al-Yunns, in his ruling, ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 20, 2022

