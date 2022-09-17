News

Teenager suffering kidney failure seeks help

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fifteen years old boy, Wahab Jejeniwa, suffering kidney failure is seeking for public assistance to enable him pay for dialysis and procure the required kidney transplant surgery, which is put at N15m. His plight was highlighted in a Save Our Soul message by his mother, Mrs. Moturayo Jejeniwa, in a letter of appeal to the public. According to her; ‘‘My name is Mrs. Moturayo Jejeniwa and I am writing to solicit support for my son, Jejeniwa Wahab Akorede.

He’s a 15-year-old boy, who has been diagnosed with a kidney problem and has been in pain for a few months due to the illness that needs urgent intervention. “He has been on dialysis since the last nine, months which costs about N35,000 daily. “I humbly request your financial support to assist Wahab in receiving this treatment and possible transplant. “Approximately N15m is the amount needed for this life-saving treatment and transplant.

The family has spent over N6m on his therapy and daily dialysis and has now run out of funds. This is a heartfelt appeal to the general public; anything you can give would be a real blessing. We are confident that with the help of well meaningful Nigerians, we will meet our goal of saving Wahab’s life. “All donations can be made to the following account: Name: Moturayo Jejeniwa. Bank: FCMB. Account Number: 0696183015.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Passport processing time now 6 weeks –FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to ensure “seamless, transparent, as well as according human dignity to applicants and fulfilling citizenship integrity”, the Federal Government has said “it is turning around the entire passport application process by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to six weeks”. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this yesterday, at a […]
News

Imo community petitions EFCC over conduct of officer

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A community in Imo state Umuanyim Egbelu Umuekwune in Ngor Okpala LGA Imo State has accused Barr. Samuel Ugwuegbulam, an officer of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abuja of allegedly being behind the attacks and harassments of some members of the community using his position as an officer of the Commission.   This […]
News

Akeredolu condemns killing of soldier, kidnap of expatriate

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock over the killing of a soldier as well as the kidnap of an expatriate in the state by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. Akeredolu, who condemned the incident, stressed that it was unfortunate that such occurrence could happened despite the security framework of the state. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica