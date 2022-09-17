Teenager suffering kidney failure seeks help

Fifteen years old boy, Wahab Jejeniwa, suffering kidney failure is seeking for public assistance to enable him pay for dialysis and procure the required kidney transplant surgery, which is put at N15m. His plight was highlighted in a Save Our Soul message by his mother, Mrs. Moturayo Jejeniwa, in a letter of appeal to the public. According to her; ‘‘My name is Mrs. Moturayo Jejeniwa and I am writing to solicit support for my son, Jejeniwa Wahab Akorede.

He’s a 15-year-old boy, who has been diagnosed with a kidney problem and has been in pain for a few months due to the illness that needs urgent intervention. “He has been on dialysis since the last nine, months which costs about N35,000 daily. “I humbly request your financial support to assist Wahab in receiving this treatment and possible transplant. “Approximately N15m is the amount needed for this life-saving treatment and transplant.

The family has spent over N6m on his therapy and daily dialysis and has now run out of funds. This is a heartfelt appeal to the general public; anything you can give would be a real blessing. We are confident that with the help of well meaningful Nigerians, we will meet our goal of saving Wahab’s life. “All donations can be made to the following account: Name: Moturayo Jejeniwa. Bank: FCMB. Account Number: 0696183015.”

