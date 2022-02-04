Teenager who left Mushin, for work, found self in Ondo

…says, I was hypnotised by Islamic cleric

W hen Segun Bakare, an 18-yearsold apprentice auto mechanic left his parents’ house at Showunmi Street, Mushin, Lagos State for his master’s workshop at Daleko on August 19, 2021, around 9am, he had no idea that he was going to end up in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, but before he knew what he was doing, Segun found himself in Ore. The young man who seemed to have lost awakeness of his environment between when he bid his mother goodbye as he left his workshop, and when he found himself in Ondo State, alleged that an Islamic cleric hypnotised him.

When Segun’s mother who sells noodles for survival at a bus stop close to their house in Mushin and his siblings who were badly affected by his disappearance for three months, received a telephone call around 3pm one fateful day, with a stranger on the other side of the line informing her that he was found at Ore, in Ondo State, she could not believe her ears. New Telegraph learnt that a man suspected to be a ritualist had handed his bag to Bakare to keep for him, while he gets something in a shop close to their own workplace at Daleko area in Mushin, immediately Bakare lost his senses and sheepishly followed the orders of the stranger from Iyana -Isolo, onwards to Oshodi/ Apapa Expressway, to Oshodi, from where they boarded another interstate bus to Ondo State. According to the victim’s mother, Mrs Rashidat Bakare, who is yet to come to terms with the reality of what happened to her son and kept singing songs of praise to God, said: “I have to thank God for sparing the life of my son, many people have gone through such tricks, but my son’s case came out to be praise, I called him several times, I waited without seeing him returning home after work on the fateful day. “I received a call from Segun’s number around 3pm that fateful day.

The caller told me to call back. But I didn’t have airtime on my phone, so I rushed to buy it . When I called back, the voice on the other side said he was an official of Amotekun and that they found my son, Segun at Ore. I asked where Ore was, he said it is in Ondo State. They asked me to come immediately to Ondo and take him. I was shocked and scared at the same time, I called my husband’s elder brother, and other relatives to inform them of what have happened, because I have not been to Ondo State in my life. “By the time we were able to raise money for the journey, it was late.

I left for Ore, Ondo State around 5am the next day, accompanied by my brother-in-law. We arrived there around 2pm. We met the Amotekun officials. They asked me to provide proof of being Segun’s mother. When they were convinced I was, they sent us back to their headquarters where we met their boss. I was subjected to another round of questioning, at the end of which they allowed me to go with my son without collecting a dime from us, immediately I saw him I was rolling on the ground thanking God that my son was not used for ritual purposes.

“I have been hearing news about people going missing. I have watched it in different Nigerian movies, but I didn’t believe it was real until it happened to my son. I want to urge parents to warn their children from taking bags or some other things like money, candy, biscuits from strangers, the country has changed from what it used to be when we were growing up, people are wicked now. What they are after now is money and money they cannot wait for God’s time for everything. “I can’t thank God enough for what he has done for me. Even though I am still in shock as I speak with you.

Sometimes it is as if it is a dream. I have not been feeling too well since we returned. Sometimes I would be imagining what would have happened, had God not intervened. Questions like what if his abductor had succeeded in taking him to his destination, or if he was not found, kept ringing in my head. How would I have coped if I did not see him?” The traumatised Rashidat said the young man is still in shock, but that he is not behaving abnormally. “He came back with his body complete. But said for now, I am still monitoring him, I don’t allow him to go out.” “Their father has been outside the country for 11 years. This has saddled me with the responsibility of taking care of Segun and his three siblings. He is the only boy. My joy knows no bound.”

On his part, Segun explained that a man approached him around Daleko Road, identifying himself as a Muslim cleric, popularly called “Alfa”. He said the man told him he saw a vision concerning him and would want to reveal it to him. According to Segun, “The elderly man wore a native buba and sokoto. He beckoned on me to come, I walked up to him, immediately I got close to him, he held my hand. “As soon as he held my hand, he gave me his bag. I don’t know what happened thereafter. I just saw myself following him. I became a bit unconscious of my environment when until we got to Ore. That was when we alighted from the vehicle. The man took his bag from me.

We were about to board another vehicle when I asked where I was. I started acting strangely and was shouting that ‘I was on my way to work in Lagos, shouting that I didn’t know how I found myself in Ore. “While I was demanding to know how I got there, one man who came from nowhere hit me on the chest. But I kept shouting Lagos!, Lagos!. “By then people had gathered. They asked if the man with me was my father, I said no. I told them I could only remember speaking with him at Isolo in Lagos. That was when the commercial motorcycle operators and other people got interested.

They called the operatives of Amotekun, who took us to their office from where my mother was contacted and the Alfa was detained by the Amotekun officials, I believe it is God that saved me from the ritual killer, I would have gone by now.” A rice dealer at Daleko market who simply gave his name as Ibrahim said the world we are living in now is evil, because people don’t have regard for human life anymore, rather money. Ibrahim said his only advise to children and even adults is that they should not trust anyone again, because, “even in our market here whenever they notice strange faces they will chase such a person away.

“If not God the boy would have been used for money ritual, people don’t want to wait for God’s time again, unfortunately, the boy’s mother is trying to survive through the noodles she sells at a bus stop in Mushin. Even if the suspect happened to be a kidnapper where did you expect such a boy’s parent to raise money. Parents should warn their children. All efforts to get the reaction of Ondo State Commandant of Amotekun proved abortive. While the Ondo State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), promised to get back to our correspondent, but yet to reply to text message sent to him as at the time of filing the report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...