News

Teenagers who sleep late risk asthma, other allergies

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in Canada have found that teenagers who stay up late and tend to sleep in till late morning were more susceptible to developing chronic allergies, infections and respiratory problems like asthma.

 

These are the results of a recent study done in the University of Alberta in Canada. The study, which was led by Dr. Subhabrata Moitra from the Department of Pulmonary Medicine in the University of Alberta in Canada found that teenagers who slept late had a three times higher chance of developing a problem like asthma than the ones who recorded better sleep, the ‘TimesOfIndia.Com’ reported.

 

To this end, the researchers recommended seven to eight hours uninterrupted sleep for teens, saying even if they have to stay up late it shouldn’t be a habit.

 

Other factors which they recommended could boost healthy sleep for them are: ensuring good ventilation and sanitation of the room they sleep in, maintaining a proper sleep position, and considering investing in an air humidifier or purifier, if they were regularly exposed to pollutants.

 

Similarly, the researchers called for sleep discipline which includes good sleep routine, coupled with healthy diet and exercise.

 

The study involved 1,684 teenagers aged 13-14 who were put across a set of typical questions related to their sleeping habits.

 

After that, they were also asked questions related to their health, including whether they experienced sneezing, wheezing or any persistent allergic symptoms.

 

They were also quizzed about their family history of chronic health conditions like smoking and other causal factors related to asthma and allergies.

 

According to the researchers, the onset of allergies and infections like asthma could be linked to hormonal disturbances related to sleep.

 

Simply said, “melatonin, our sleep hormone goes out of whack every time they sleep bad, which, in turn could trigger a host of reactions in the body, ranging from mood problems, tiredness, allergies or even weight gain.”

 

Dr. Moitra said: “Our results suggest there’s a link between preferred sleep time, and asthma and allergies in teenagers.

 

“We can’t be certain that staying up late is causing asthma, but we know that the sleep hormone melatonin is often out of sync in late-sleepers and that could, in turn, be influencing teenagers allergic response.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: PTF declares FCT hot spot of community spread

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has declared the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as one of the red spots of community spread of the disease in the country. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday while receiving donations of Personal Protective […]
News

Akwa Ibom government calls for inputs for 2021 budget

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Akwa Ibom government has requested for inputs from stakeholders and various interest groups in the preparation and planning of 2021 budget.     The is part of efforts by the government to ensure inclusiveness.   There are indications that the state’s 2021 budget will focus on mitigating the economic austerities caused by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
News

Obi celebrates Bishop Nwokolo at 53, Mbazulike at 91

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ormer Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, has eulogized the Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Rt Revd Owen Chidozie Nwokolo and an elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, both of whom recently celebrated 53 and 91 birthdays, respectively. In a statement, Obi described Bishop Owen as a servant of God who has continued to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: