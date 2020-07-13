Teenagers who sleep late risk asthma, other allergies

Researchers in Canada have found that teenagers who stay up late and tend to sleep in till late morning were more susceptible to developing chronic allergies, infections and respiratory problems like asthma.

These are the results of a recent study done in the University of Alberta in Canada. The study, which was led by Dr. Subhabrata Moitra from the Department of Pulmonary Medicine in the University of Alberta in Canada found that teenagers who slept late had a three times higher chance of developing a problem like asthma than the ones who recorded better sleep, the ‘TimesOfIndia.Com’ reported.

To this end, the researchers recommended seven to eight hours uninterrupted sleep for teens, saying even if they have to stay up late it shouldn’t be a habit.

Other factors which they recommended could boost healthy sleep for them are: ensuring good ventilation and sanitation of the room they sleep in, maintaining a proper sleep position, and considering investing in an air humidifier or purifier, if they were regularly exposed to pollutants.

Similarly, the researchers called for sleep discipline which includes good sleep routine, coupled with healthy diet and exercise.

The study involved 1,684 teenagers aged 13-14 who were put across a set of typical questions related to their sleeping habits.

After that, they were also asked questions related to their health, including whether they experienced sneezing, wheezing or any persistent allergic symptoms.

They were also quizzed about their family history of chronic health conditions like smoking and other causal factors related to asthma and allergies.

According to the researchers, the onset of allergies and infections like asthma could be linked to hormonal disturbances related to sleep.

Simply said, “melatonin, our sleep hormone goes out of whack every time they sleep bad, which, in turn could trigger a host of reactions in the body, ranging from mood problems, tiredness, allergies or even weight gain.”

Dr. Moitra said: “Our results suggest there’s a link between preferred sleep time, and asthma and allergies in teenagers.

“We can’t be certain that staying up late is causing asthma, but we know that the sleep hormone melatonin is often out of sync in late-sleepers and that could, in turn, be influencing teenagers allergic response.”

