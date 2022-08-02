TeensThink harps on right support, resources for children to develop

For the country to raise intelligent, diligent, upright and productive children, who are completely equipped to excel as future leaders and relevant citizenry in their various chosen fields of endeavour, there is the need for the government and critical stakeholders in the nation’s education to be resolute in the determination and resolve to provide them with the enabling environment, right support and resources.

The call was made by the Founder of the TeensThink Initiative, Kehinde Olesin, as the curtains were lowered on the second edition of the TeensThink Annual National Essay Competition, which participating students and their schools are still savouring their outstanding performance and overall development of their learning.

No fewer than over 350 entries from 68 schools were received across the six geo-political zones of the federation, which produced 17 outstanding teenagers, who participated and rewarded at the second stage/ grand finale of the national essay competition that took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos after an intense and impartial evaluation process by a team of independent jurors.

The vision of the Teens- Think, a leadership and educational platform, according to Mrs. Olesin, is to prepare outstanding teens for remarkable success in learning and character. She said: “At TeensThink we are committed to empowering teenagers to reach their full potential, equipping them with relevant life skills for success as they approach adulthood.

Besides, we are also enhancing career and college preparation for these young leaders.

“The second edition of TeensThink gives us so much confidence in the massive potential of the teens as showcased by the huge number of entries we received across several states of the country. We are also grateful for the partnership from brands, school administrators, and government representatives for the success of yet another edition.”

At the end of the contest, Oyedele Precious of Federal University of Abeokuta International School, Abeokuta, emerged the overall winner; while Adereti Oluwadarasimi and Michael Ajibua Semilore of Unique Mind School, Ile-Ife in Osun State and Dansol School, Lagos came second and third, respectively.

The 14 other teens on the Finalist List and 10 participants on the Merit List were handsomely rewarded with various cash prizes, consolation prizes and various gift items. In her remarks, the Educational Consultant and CEO iRead Network, Funmi Ilori, urged the students to continue to thrive in good morals and academic excellence, while describing them as future leaders imbued with the potential of becoming exceptional nation builders.

She further described the competition as “a great opportunity to catch the students in their early age,” stressing the need for people especially children to learn how to and should continue to read and write as there is “no end to reading and writing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...