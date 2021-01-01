TEF entrepreneurship programme application opens

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs, has announced that applications for its entrepreneurship programme open today, January 1, 2021. In a statement, the foundation said that this year’s intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.

“To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower 1,000 young African entrepreneurs, selected from the 2020 cohort.

The Foundation will also open applications to an additional 2,400 young entrepreneurs in 2021, in collaboration with global partners,” the statement said. The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which celebrated ten years of impact in 2020, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

Successful applicants receive a world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities. The programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

