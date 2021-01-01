Business

TEF entrepreneurship programme application opens

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs, has announced that applications for its entrepreneurship programme open today, January 1, 2021. In a statement, the foundation said that this year’s intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.

“To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower 1,000 young African entrepreneurs, selected from the 2020 cohort.

The Foundation will also open applications to an additional 2,400 young entrepreneurs in 2021, in collaboration with global partners,” the statement said. The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which celebrated ten years of impact in 2020, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

Successful applicants receive a world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities. The programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stanbic IBTC Bank gets $75m from CDC Group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

CDC Group, a United Kingdom development finance institution (DFI), has offered a $75 million debt commitment to Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group. CDC in a statement said the funding will enable Stanbic IBTC continue to lend to businesses in subsectors of the economy that are important for domestic consumption and exports. […]
Business

FMDQ reports N14.70trn turnover in November

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

DEALS OMO bills and foreign exchange (FX) transactions remained the highest contributors to the FIC markets in November 2020   Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended November 30, 2020 was N14.70 trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 9.09 per cent (N1.47 trillion) and 31.98 […]
Business

Engineering firm engages COO, manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tomsey Engineering has appointed Mr. Ifesowapo Olatunji as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Babafemi Ojo as the Manager, Engineering and Construction Services.   Olatunji is an experienced and versatile professional with several years of experience, who started his career in the banking sector, before transitioning to management consulting and now engineering services. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica