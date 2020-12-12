TEF, EU partner to drive economic empowerment for African women

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced a partnership with the European Union to identify, train, mentor and fund 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs in 2021.

The partnership will disburse €20 million in financial and technicalsupportforwomen- owned businesses, across all 54 African countries, in addition to providing increased access to market linkages, supply chains and venture capital investments.

The joint initiative will significantly strengthen and deepen the EU-Africa partnership, builds on the platform and experience of the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, and forms part of the EU External Investment Plan to support women economic empowerment within the EU Gender Action Plan (GAP III). Commentingon the landmark partnership, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said “We are delighted to partner with the European Union, sharing our unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa. “This joint effort will prioritise and provide economic opportunities for African women, whomfortoolonghaveendured systemic obstacles to starting, growing and sustaining their businesses. “Our partnership will alleviate the funding, knowledge and market constraints threatening the livelihoods of women entrepreneurs on the continent, to createmoreincome, jobs, growth and scale for women-owned businesses.”

The EU Commissioner for InternationalPartnerships, JuttaUrpilainen, said “This partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation will help women participantsineconomicdevelopment, realise their full potential and accelerate economic inclusion. “Empowering women entrepreneurs is a key driver for sustainable jobs and growth, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the objectives of our African Strategy. Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and they deserve equal opportunities.”

