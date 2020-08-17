TEF harps on youth empowerment to tackle poverty

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has emphasized the need to empower the youth to tackle the menaceof povertyonthecontinent. TEF CEO, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, stated this at an event organized by the Foundation to mark the International Youth Day on August 12, 2020.

The event, which had as its theme, “Investing in Africa’s Future: Youth Empowerment through Entrepreneurship,” examined the critical role of the youth in igniting their potential, population, and influence to create mechanisms for sustainable development across the continent.

Addressing the audience, Ugochukwu drew attention to the plight of startup African entrepreneurs during the pandemic while highlighting the importance of SMEs, especially during this period.

The TEF CEO said: “The SMEs are the major contributors to African economies. We must not underestimate the level of disruption and uncertainty that young people all over the world have faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.”

Also speaking at the event, the Acting VP Agriculture, Human, and Social Development, at the African Development Bank (AfDB),Wambui Gichuri, stated: “Entrepreneurship is an essential part of Africa’s employment challenge and it is where we have to put our focus as a multilateral develop ment bank”.

She added: “We need to do whatever it takes to empower our youth because they are the future of the continent”.

In her contribution, Director, Human, Youth and Social Development, AfDB, Martha Phiri, stated that the $5million partnership between the Bank and the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2019 to empower additional young African entrepreneurs, was a step in the right direction to create jobs on the continent.

“That was a very exciting partnership and we feel this should be the way forward if we are going to create jobs on the continent,” she said.

Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, Founder, Wecyclers Nigeria, and past fellow of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, recalled the moment when she got accepted into the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, saying she was fortunate to pitch tent with the founder, Elumelu.

