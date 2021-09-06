News

Tega evicted from #BBNaija Show

Tega Offiong Dominic- Ajeboh (aka Tega) has been evicted from BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show.

 

Tega, who is a 29-yearold business owner and hails from Cross River State, was nominated for possible eviction with 14 other housemates.

 

She was the only married female housemate in this year’s show. Organisers of BBNaija had announced that Sunday’s eviction will be a ‘Kingsize’ eviction.

 

Earlier in the week, Tega set tongues wagging with a video that went viral on which featured her kissing fellow housemate, Boma while in bed.

