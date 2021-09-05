Tega, Michael, Peace and Boma evicted from Big Brother Naija

Tega, Michael, Peace and Boma are the latest Housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition.

Recall, on Monday after the Head of House task, Jackie B and Jaypaul emerged as joint Heads of the House (HoH) for the sixth week of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition.

Leaving all other 15 Housemates are up for possible eviction, the first time nomination will not be used in the eviction process since this year’s edition of the show started.

So, this weekend’s eviction was definitely going to be pulsating. On Friday the organiser of the show announce that Sunday’s eviction was tagged: ‘Kingsize eviction’, this kept the viewers guessing what awaited the Housemates.

The first Housemate to leave the show Sunday, and the 10th housemate to be evicted was Tega. She said she felt excited because after six weeks in the house she was exhausted.

Tega confessed that Boma is her friend and what happened between them was a script they had to play. When pressed further what she thought her husband would think about her activities with Boma in the house, she said: “My husband is a bad guy, he will understand.”

What next for the mother of one: “I intend to push my business and go into Nollywood full time, I hope to take my time as it comes.”

After Tega was Michael, making him the 11th evicted Housemate from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season.

For him, he appreciated all the experience the reality show had offered him so far.

“I will definitely look at exploring my feelings with Jackie B outside the house, there’s no definition of the feelings right now. I going to keep doing my music, I just going outside and see what next for me.”

The third Housemate to leave the BBNaija house and the 12th from the reality show was Peace!

Like everyone inside and outside the house, she was ready for anything. She denied having any feelings for Michael: “I don’t really feel anything for Michael, he was just like any other male Housemate in the house.

“I plan to invest in my brand, which is more than fashion. Anything that comes I am ready to go for it music, acting anything.”

For the first time in the show, the host, Ebuka announced there will be a fourth Housemate to be evicted.

Boma became the fourth Housemate to be evicted and the 13th from the BBNaija reality show. Like everyone inside and outside the house, he was surprised by the eviction.

Before Sunday night’s eviction, Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice, Arin, Princess, Maria, Sammie and JMK had all previously been evicted from the reality show.

At present, there are now 13 Housemates vying for the grand prize – N90 million worth of prizes.

The prizes include cash of N30 million, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, and a top-of-the-range SUV from Nigeria’s automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.

