Sports

Tega wins Kandaval Cadet Golf Championship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

15-year-old Onojaife Tega has emerged as winner of the Kandaval Cadet Golf Championship, tagged, Kandaval Cup. The event which was held at the SBA Golf Club within the Nigerian Airforce base, Shasha, Lagos saw the SS2 Secondary schools student dismiss stiff challenges from 38 other participants to claim the diadem.

For his efforts, he alongside the runner up got a trophy, cash prize and other gift items Addressing media after the event, veteran broadcaster and sponsor of the championship, Tony Obot, disclosed his motivation for staging the golf tourney. “Incidentally, I am also a golfer. Each time I play here, I notice that some of the younger ones here are more like ‘outsiders’ to the game, merely helping us carry our bags and getting the balls.

So, I felt that they should be encouraged to be a part of this beautiful game, one can never tell, the next Tiger Woods may be among these kids, ” he said. He went said more golf competitions would be staged to help Nigeria unearth talents in the sport.” “This is definitely not going to be a one-off, we will replicate what we have been doing with table tennis over the years with golf, and definitely, this is not going to be a one-off competition,” he added Obot, through his company, Kandaval Communications, has been sponsoring the Lagos State Inter School Table Tennis Championship since 2012

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Despite injury before World Tour in Doha, I recorded my best result –Quadri

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

Africa’s number one table tennis player spoke to Sunday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI about his preparations for the Olympics and his performances at the World Tour. Excerpts:   How have you been coping with the tournaments even with the COVID-19 protocols?   I believe it’s the same situation for everyone, it’s been very hard and difficult […]
Sports

Friendlies: ‘Old Boys’ Omeruo, Simon among early birds in Super Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Reporter

  . Oghenekaro Etebo injured, out . No fan will be allowed at match venue . NFF calls on interested TV stations to bid for matches   Defender Kenneth Omeruo and forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles’ Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria on Monday morning, ahead of […]
Sports

Genk agree to pay €4m for Super Eagles’ new boy

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

KRC Genk have agreed to pay €4 million for Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers to join them and play alongside compatriot Paul Onuachu. After several weeks of negotiations over a transfer fee with Dutch club Heracles, Genk have now agreed to pay four million Euros for Dessers to return to Belgium, according to Het […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica