Tega wins Kandaval Cadet Golf Championship

15-year-old Onojaife Tega has emerged as winner of the Kandaval Cadet Golf Championship, tagged, Kandaval Cup. The event which was held at the SBA Golf Club within the Nigerian Airforce base, Shasha, Lagos saw the SS2 Secondary schools student dismiss stiff challenges from 38 other participants to claim the diadem.

For his efforts, he alongside the runner up got a trophy, cash prize and other gift items Addressing media after the event, veteran broadcaster and sponsor of the championship, Tony Obot, disclosed his motivation for staging the golf tourney. “Incidentally, I am also a golfer. Each time I play here, I notice that some of the younger ones here are more like ‘outsiders’ to the game, merely helping us carry our bags and getting the balls.

So, I felt that they should be encouraged to be a part of this beautiful game, one can never tell, the next Tiger Woods may be among these kids, ” he said. He went said more golf competitions would be staged to help Nigeria unearth talents in the sport.” “This is definitely not going to be a one-off, we will replicate what we have been doing with table tennis over the years with golf, and definitely, this is not going to be a one-off competition,” he added Obot, through his company, Kandaval Communications, has been sponsoring the Lagos State Inter School Table Tennis Championship since 2012

Like this: Like Loading...