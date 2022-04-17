Body & Soul

Teju Philips: A toast to a lioness of corporate politics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chief (Mrs) Maria Teju Philips was recently honoured with Integrity Woman of the year at The Pride Newspapers Award. She deserves the award that many of her friends and colleague believed was long overdue. She is believed to be a veritable tool in the hands of any administration that values the worth of an immensely gifted feminine leader in diverse capacities.

 

She stands out strongly as one of the very few Nigerian women, who boast of intimidating academic and professional profiles. Aside the fact that she is a boardroom guru or lioness as she is fondly referred to, she is also an embodiment of humanity, simplicity and philanthropy. Chief Mrs. Philips thought it useful to touch lives of the poor, the needy and the vulnerable in the society through her philanthropic gestures.

 

She is said to have over decades ago, gone extra miles in putting smiles on the faces of people. Her deep passion for distinctive education spurred her to pursue her academic dreams in spite of odds and challenges. Today, Chief Mrs. Teju Philips holds ACCA from Aston College of Commerce, now Aston University and Huddersfield College.

 

She also attended executive programmes at Wharton Pennsylvania, USA, Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.

 

Her articleship as an Accountant was in Peat, Marwick, Casselton Elliott & Co (Firm of Accountants) and Ani, Ogunde & Co. She has held forth in many blue chip organisations and has proven herself in terms of integrity, dignity and absolute patriotism to the Nigerian cause. She is happily married to Engr. Olanrewaju Phillips and they are blessed with four children.

 

Foraying into the unpredictable professional world and boardroom cycle, Chief Mrs. Phillips commenced her career in Nigeria at UAC of Nigeria Plc, where she was the Divisional Commercial Manager of the company’s property division and prior to joining the Board of Lasaco Assurance Plc, she has served on the board of several public and private institutions, which include: Keystone Bank, Lagos State Lottery Board; Alma Beach Estate Limited (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Limited) and Maridot Ventures Limited.

 

Ever since she took the baton as the Chairman of Lasaco Assurance on September 9, 2002; she has inculcated total commitment to the growth of the company and in lieu of this, her passion and dedication to work singled her out in the private sector and earned her an appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations and Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Lagos State.

 

Her successful tenures in all these public service cycle, coupled with her ultimate dexterity and service delivery, paved a way for her in governance.

 

Her other appointments include: Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan; Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria; Council Member, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria; Board Member, Women In Boardroom; Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Presidential Committee; Member, ICAN Annual Conference Committee; Member of 100 Eminent Persons Group set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the ‘Nigeria 2010 World Cup Bid’;

Board Member, State Primary Education Board, Ogun State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee FIFA 1999 U-20 Junior World Cup Championship held in Lagos; Chairman, Accommodation Committee of IMO ’98 Federal Annual Sports Festival, held in Imo State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee, 1st African Women Championships, Ogun State, Member, 2018 FundRaising Committee for Babajide Sanwo-Olu campaign organization, 2015 Presidential Campaign Organization (Fund- Raising Committee) for Gen. Muhammadu Buhari;

Deputy Coordinator, 2011 RETCO (Remi Tinubu Campaign Organization); Chairman, 2007 Campaign Fund Raising Committee and Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for His Excellency, Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Governor of Lagos State; Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1999 and 2003.

 

She has several years of experience in the private and public sectors. She has contributed extensively towards Public Policy/Administration, Financial Management and Corporate Governance within and outside Nigeria. She is a member of the Institute of Directors. She is a descendant of the Olumegbon Family of Isale-Eko, in the Lagos Island of Lagos State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul Interview Politics

CharlyBoy: Nigeria has become graveyard for its youths

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, fondly nicknamed ‘Area Fada’ is legendary in different spheres of entertainment, where he pitched his interest. His passion for seeing Nigerian youths succeed is one of the reasons he went back into music. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he shares why he does not look a 71-year-old, […]
Body & Soul

Symbol of the classy and sophisticated

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gloves are known to be the perfect accessory for any English bridal party or dress-up event. Gloves portray elegant lifestyle, class, stylish and sophistication.   Gloves are fast becoming the number one accessory for stylists and photoshoots. To create retro vintage styles, gloves are one of the items that are a must-have.   This is […]
Body & Soul

Actors Guild of Nigeria, StarTimes collaborate on content production

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and pay Tv provider StarTimes has partner on content production, with a view to tapping into the vast deposit of original African stories yet untold. Speaking on the company’s commitment to deeper investment in Nollywood, StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration is very crucial with the growing demand […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica