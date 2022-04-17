Teju Philips: A toast to a lioness of corporate politics

Chief (Mrs) Maria Teju Philips was recently honoured with Integrity Woman of the year at The Pride Newspapers Award. She deserves the award that many of her friends and colleague believed was long overdue. She is believed to be a veritable tool in the hands of any administration that values the worth of an immensely gifted feminine leader in diverse capacities.

She stands out strongly as one of the very few Nigerian women, who boast of intimidating academic and professional profiles. Aside the fact that she is a boardroom guru or lioness as she is fondly referred to, she is also an embodiment of humanity, simplicity and philanthropy. Chief Mrs. Philips thought it useful to touch lives of the poor, the needy and the vulnerable in the society through her philanthropic gestures.

She is said to have over decades ago, gone extra miles in putting smiles on the faces of people. Her deep passion for distinctive education spurred her to pursue her academic dreams in spite of odds and challenges. Today, Chief Mrs. Teju Philips holds ACCA from Aston College of Commerce, now Aston University and Huddersfield College.

She also attended executive programmes at Wharton Pennsylvania, USA, Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.

Her articleship as an Accountant was in Peat, Marwick, Casselton Elliott & Co (Firm of Accountants) and Ani, Ogunde & Co. She has held forth in many blue chip organisations and has proven herself in terms of integrity, dignity and absolute patriotism to the Nigerian cause. She is happily married to Engr. Olanrewaju Phillips and they are blessed with four children.

Foraying into the unpredictable professional world and boardroom cycle, Chief Mrs. Phillips commenced her career in Nigeria at UAC of Nigeria Plc, where she was the Divisional Commercial Manager of the company’s property division and prior to joining the Board of Lasaco Assurance Plc, she has served on the board of several public and private institutions, which include: Keystone Bank, Lagos State Lottery Board; Alma Beach Estate Limited (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Limited) and Maridot Ventures Limited.

Ever since she took the baton as the Chairman of Lasaco Assurance on September 9, 2002; she has inculcated total commitment to the growth of the company and in lieu of this, her passion and dedication to work singled her out in the private sector and earned her an appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations and Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Lagos State.

Her successful tenures in all these public service cycle, coupled with her ultimate dexterity and service delivery, paved a way for her in governance.

Her other appointments include: Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan; Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria; Council Member, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria; Board Member, Women In Boardroom; Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Presidential Committee; Member, ICAN Annual Conference Committee; Member of 100 Eminent Persons Group set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the ‘Nigeria 2010 World Cup Bid’;

Board Member, State Primary Education Board, Ogun State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee FIFA 1999 U-20 Junior World Cup Championship held in Lagos; Chairman, Accommodation Committee of IMO ’98 Federal Annual Sports Festival, held in Imo State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee, 1st African Women Championships, Ogun State, Member, 2018 FundRaising Committee for Babajide Sanwo-Olu campaign organization, 2015 Presidential Campaign Organization (Fund- Raising Committee) for Gen. Muhammadu Buhari;

Deputy Coordinator, 2011 RETCO (Remi Tinubu Campaign Organization); Chairman, 2007 Campaign Fund Raising Committee and Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for His Excellency, Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Governor of Lagos State; Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1999 and 2003.

She has several years of experience in the private and public sectors. She has contributed extensively towards Public Policy/Administration, Financial Management and Corporate Governance within and outside Nigeria. She is a member of the Institute of Directors. She is a descendant of the Olumegbon Family of Isale-Eko, in the Lagos Island of Lagos State.

