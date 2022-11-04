Tejuosho Market Fire: Victims cry out

Fire disasters

Fire disasters anywhere, whether at home, farm, industries offices or markets, ushers victims into an era of social, financial and psychological destitution. It is always difficult to ascertain the value of losses in terms of properties and lives consumed more often than not in fire outbreaks. While efforts may be made at determining the value in terms of cost of goods and properties particularly during market disasters, it is never easy to arrive at the monetary value of the psychological and emotional trauma and effects on mental health of sufferers.

Long history

Regrettably, in Nigeria with a poorly developed insurance culture, the incidence of fires automatically translates to loss of livelihood of many trading victims, with no chances of another start up. Unlike the local boisterous open markets, the frequency of occurrence of fires in the modern markets like Tejuosho, Shoprite, Ogba Shopping Arcade e.t.c., are minimal. The Tejuosho market in Yaba, Lagos combines both a purpose built market, “Tejuosho Ultra Modern Market” and sprawling across various streets of the locality. The ultra modern market was constructed after the 2007 outbreak that razed the market, resulting in loss of lives and properties. Prior to that, it had almost become a yearly ritual for everyone who worked there to gnash teeth as they watched their properties go to ruins. The completion of the market resulted in great reduction in the spate of fire incidents. But the fires have not stopped around Yaba and its markets. Tuesday’s fire, however, highlights the importance of observing fire safety codes. While boisterous types of market like Yaba and Balogun and others in that mold have recorded more outbreaks, minimal has been heard of the purpose-built modern ones in terms of the destructive raging fires. It also instructs that accessibility to fire accident scenes by responders, use of proper electrical fixtures, avail-ability of fire fighting equipment e.t.c., makes the difference between the more razed local markets and the modern malls.

Balogun market incident

On 8th of October, a similar boisterous market, Balogun market witnessed an inferno that gutted houses across the streets in the market. Earlier in March, the Kugbo furniture market, Abuja, another market in the organised manner of Ojuwoye and Idumota markets in Lagos, or Upper Iweka in Onitsha also got razed by fire and one common thing about these markets is the usually unknown cause of the fires. It leaves victims in destitution and greater damage to the national economy. Few if the victims get back on their economic feet through help for personal savings, friends and families, while numerous orders relapse into poverty. The health implications on sufferers is another terrible angle to incidences as many who rely on bank loans soon fall to hypertension and other emotion-triggered ailments.

Victims cry out

The victims of Tuesday, 1, November in Tejuosho must have weighed their options, consider the pros and cons of the situation before appealing to their creditors banks and other loan facilitators for a compassionate review of loan facilities. Their appeal was revealed in a statement by the southwest coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) while giving an account of a post-disaster loss and needs assessment. The statement quoted a leader at the Tejuosho Traders Association as appealing to the banks for more loans and possibly reviewing the terms to ensure they remain in business and fulfil their obligations to creditor banks. “The Chairman appeals to loan facilitators to kindly consider the calamities and grant them more loans to enable start and redeem all the loans”, Farinloyes said in the statement.

Tejuoso’s outbreak

Equally revealed by Farinloye’s statement is that almost 2000 direct and indirect jobs would be affected in the mid-Tuesday inferno that gutted eighty shops. Over 1600 industrial sewing machines were also burnt beyond repairs or refurbishing. Anecdotal accounts had attributed Tuesday’s disaster at Tejuosho to abuse of the fueling process of a generating set, where a man was said to be topping the petrol tank while the set was in operation. Like other fires where cause are seldom known, the cause of Tuesday’s disaster nonetheless remains unascertained, as the leader of the affected traders however debunked the rumour, citing the manner and speed at which the fire spread across the market. “However, the Chairman of the Traders, Comrade Godwill Okorie contested this saying the way the fire started and spread throughout the whole market within minutes makes him dispute the general rumour.” The fire which caused cannot be confirmed but is rumoured to have been caused by someone trying to fill up a working generator which caught fire and could not be brought under control.

