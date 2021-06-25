News

Tejuoso, others hail Senate’s approval of University of Medicine, Abeokuta

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A former lawmaker, who represented Ogun Central senatorial district in the 8th Assembly, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, yesterday commended the senate for passing the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta. Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) also lauded the senate’s decision, describing it as a lifeline for Nigeria “at a critical time when the nation’s health sector is suffering from brain drain.” The bill was initiated in the 8th Senate by Tejuoso, in his capacity as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, but was re-introduced in the 9th Senate by his successor, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun. The bill was presented on Wednesdayforthe thirdreading and was unanimously passed without dissenting voices. The establishment of the university was the vision of the former Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Diri orders immediate reinstatement of mobile court in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the mobile court at the Swali Market in the state capital to prosecute defaulters who would want to trade illegally around the ultra-modern market. The governor had banned every form of street trading around Swali Market and all other markets within the state capital. […]
News

Abia warns residents against open defecation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Commissioner for Environment, Tony Nwamuo yesterday warned residents defecating in the drains and blocking roads in Aba, the commercial hub of the state to desist or face the wrath of the law. Speaking with our reporter, Nwamuo said his ministry had a proposal waiting for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s approval to enable it stop […]
News

Insecurity: Between Ortom’s crocodile tears and the Presidency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Benue state, Mr. Samuel Ortom is a disingenuous thespian. He seeks to recreate the absurdist theatre of ancient Greek, but replicates it very poorly. But in his die-hard posture of dramatizing the bizarre, the Governor competes for fame, which sophistry has outclassed Sophocles, the great Greek playwright. Governor Ortom is recognized nationally and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica