Tejuoso, others hail Senate’s approval of University of Medicine, Abeokuta

A former lawmaker, who represented Ogun Central senatorial district in the 8th Assembly, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, yesterday commended the senate for passing the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta. Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) also lauded the senate’s decision, describing it as a lifeline for Nigeria “at a critical time when the nation’s health sector is suffering from brain drain.” The bill was initiated in the 8th Senate by Tejuoso, in his capacity as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, but was re-introduced in the 9th Senate by his successor, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun. The bill was presented on Wednesdayforthe thirdreading and was unanimously passed without dissenting voices. The establishment of the university was the vision of the former Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu.
Related Articles
Diri orders immediate reinstatement of mobile court in Yenagoa
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the mobile court at the Swali Market in the state capital to prosecute defaulters who would want to trade illegally around the ultra-modern market. The governor had banned every form of street trading around Swali Market and all other markets within the state capital. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia warns residents against open defecation
Abia State Commissioner for Environment, Tony Nwamuo yesterday warned residents defecating in the drains and blocking roads in Aba, the commercial hub of the state to desist or face the wrath of the law. Speaking with our reporter, Nwamuo said his ministry had a proposal waiting for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s approval to enable it stop […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Between Ortom’s crocodile tears and the Presidency
Governor of Benue state, Mr. Samuel Ortom is a disingenuous thespian. He seeks to recreate the absurdist theatre of ancient Greek, but replicates it very poorly. But in his die-hard posture of dramatizing the bizarre, the Governor competes for fame, which sophistry has outclassed Sophocles, the great Greek playwright. Governor Ortom is recognized nationally and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)