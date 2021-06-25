Tejuoso, others hail Senate’s approval of University of Medicine, Abeokuta

A former lawmaker, who represented Ogun Central senatorial district in the 8th Assembly, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, yesterday commended the senate for passing the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta. Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) also lauded the senate’s decision, describing it as a lifeline for Nigeria “at a critical time when the nation’s health sector is suffering from brain drain.” The bill was initiated in the 8th Senate by Tejuoso, in his capacity as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, but was re-introduced in the 9th Senate by his successor, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun. The bill was presented on Wednesdayforthe thirdreading and was unanimously passed without dissenting voices. The establishment of the university was the vision of the former Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu.

