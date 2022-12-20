Tek Experts wins best IT support company of the year award

Leading global provider of specialised technical support services, Tek Experts, emerged Nigeria’s best IT support company of 2022 at this year’s edition of the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards organised by BusinessDay.

Tek Experts was nominated and clinched the coveted awards for the success of its suite of managed IT and tech staffing solutions, which has contributed immensely to deepening capacity building in digital skills and the overall growth of the IT industry in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, the Country Manager of Tek Experts, Olugbolahan Olusanya, expressed delight at the recognition and promised to sustain the momentum through quality, excellent IT support services delivery. He said: “We’re excited about this.

This is a recognition of the impact we are making in the Tech/ IT ecosystem in Nigeria. For us, this is dedicated to the over 2000 employees in Nigeria committed to maintaining our position as global provider of technical talent solutions and trusted partner to some of the world’s largest and most-respected organizations. We also dedicate this to our counterparts in Africa, and everyone on the global scene. Thank you all and thank you BusinessDay.”

