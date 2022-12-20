Business

Tek Experts wins best IT support company of the year award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading global provider of specialised technical support services, Tek Experts, emerged Nigeria’s best IT support company of 2022 at this year’s edition of the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards organised by BusinessDay.

Tek Experts was nominated and clinched the coveted awards for the success of its suite of managed IT and tech staffing solutions, which has contributed immensely to deepening capacity building in digital skills and the overall growth of the IT industry in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, the Country Manager of Tek Experts, Olugbolahan Olusanya, expressed delight at the recognition and promised to sustain the momentum through quality, excellent IT support services delivery. He said: “We’re excited about this.

This is a recognition of the impact we are making in the Tech/ IT ecosystem in Nigeria. For us, this is dedicated to the over 2000 employees in Nigeria committed to maintaining our position as global provider of technical talent solutions and trusted partner to some of the world’s largest and most-respected organizations. We also dedicate this to our counterparts in Africa, and everyone on the global scene. Thank you all and thank you BusinessDay.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Foreign airlines savouring allure of Nigerian routes

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Amid the hues and cries of granting more frequencies to foreign airlines’ operation in Nigeria, it does not appear that stopping these carriers would happen any time soon. From what is playing out, the carriers have been more emboldened to request more flight rights, writes WOLE SHADARE   High-yield While Nigerian registered airlines are overwhelmed […]
Business

Businesses need to do more research to suit Africa’s diverse cultures ― Ali Jihami 

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Marketing Manager of Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd, Ali Jihami have said that the Western world, who invest in Africa, need to carry out enough research to suit the diverse cultures and heritage of different countries in the continent. With over 20 years experience in the marketing of cosmetics, Jihami said he has learned valuable […]
Business

Whistle blowing: Tightening lose ends for maximum result

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Four years on, whistle blowing policy, one of the potent anticorruption tools of the current administration, led to the recovery of over N700 billion amid its inherent gaps. Abdulwahab Isa reports The commitment of the current administration to downgrade, and halt corruption in public service has been demonstrated through cogent policies. At onset of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica