Tekedia Capital invites investors to boost startups in Africa

United States-based venture capital firm, Tekedia Capital, has launched a new syndicate funding cycle to attract individuals and organisations to co-invest in early-stage tech startups across the world. This is to advance the spirit of entrepreneurial capitalism through the creation of viable funding opportunities to deepen economic growth and advance local communities across Africa. The Tekedia Capital Syndicate investment cycle, which will end on May 8, seeks to pool funds from investing entities to upscale the business activities of promising African-based tech firms irrespective of the sectors they operate in. This is in a bid to leverage the firm’s extensive grassroots connections to enhance the process of building tech unicorns out of Africa. Speaking on the launch of the new funding cycle, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the Chairman of Tekedia Capital, noted that there is a dire need to support early-stage tech companies across the African continent. He said: “Economic projections about Africa indicate that the continent is on the path to economic ascension due to the innovation and ingenuity of young people. “This is made evident as recent developments reveal that the African continent is experiencing a Cambrian moment where tech-anchored startups are rapidly re-wiring markets, leading to transformations in industrial sectors. “It is against this backdrop that we at Tekedia Capital support these companies, and are inviting interested persons, organisations, and governments to co-invest through our syndicate funds in these tech companies. Here, we are funding future economic empires for shared prosperity in Africa,” he said.
