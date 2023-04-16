Tekedia Institute inaugurates new Mini-MBA programme

US-based business school, Tekedia Institute, has announced the commencement of a new admission cycle for its virtual Mini-MBA programme targeted at professionals and business leaders worldwide. The programme, themed “Innovation, Growth & Digital Execution: Techniques for Building Category-King Companies,” is designed to equip participants with the 21st-century skill sets to capture emerging opportunities across the global market to drive profitability through innovative business approaches. The Tekedia Mini- MBA, scheduled to hold from June 5 to September 2, is a 12-week-long innovation- led management programme that seeks to introduce emerging business experts to contemporary business execution and growth strategies. It is on this premise that faculty members from reputable global organisations like MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Jobberman, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Schlumberger, Mastercard, KPMG, Access Bank, Shell, Microsoft, and Flutterwave have been selected to assist the participants in developing problem-solving competencies to champion analytical- driven solutions. Commenting on the essence of the Mini-MBA programme, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the Lead Faculty of Tekedia Institute, stated that the programme is positioned to build thorough-bred business experts that would create bespoke solutions to cater for the diverse needs globally. “The Tekedia Mini- MBA is a specially-curated business programme that educates industry experts across diverse sectors on the core mechanics of introducing innovative techniques to enhance the execution of business strategies in a bid to drive organisational transformation, performance, and growth.”
