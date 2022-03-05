Tekno Miles becomes Bitcasino’s global ambassador

Nigerian superstar rapper, Tekno Miles, has become the global ambassador of a crypto casino known as Bitcasino. Speaking on this development, Tekno described Bitcasino as fun, fast and fair place to play, adding that he is proud to join the team. The Mufasa singer also described crypto as a game-changer in West Africa and beyond. “Bitcasino is the fun, fast and fair place to play and I’m proud to join the team. “Crypto is a game-changer in West Africa and beyond, and I couldn’t be happier to work alongside the best crypto- led casino out there.”

He said. While explaining the choice of Tekno, The Director of Casino at Yolo Group, Tauri Tiitsaar, said they are huge fans of his creative and innovative approach to music. The director stated that such makes him a perfect match for the brand, noting that the goal is to bring crypto education closer to people while also creating even more entertainment for our players through this exciting partnership “We are thrilled to welcome Tekno to team Bitcasino.

We’re huge fans of his creative and innovative approach to music, and that’s what makes him such a perfect match for us. “Our goal is to bring crypto education closer to Tekno’s fans while also creating even more entertainment for our players through this exciting partnership.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...