Telco dealers experience growth, expansion with Globacom

Trade partners and dealers of telecommunications services have commended the continuous support they receive from Globacom and the impact it has had in growing their businesses. A cross-section of trade partners were recently hosted by the telecommunications giant in Abuja for an engagement session, including major dealers like Jeph Ventures, Alenssar Infinity, Dio Associates, Hamzadex, Jamdat, Joelink, Salmana, and Persec Enterprise, among others.

On his part, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zeph Ventures Limited, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu, a leading telecoms services dealer in North-Central Nigeria, outlined his journey as a dealer of Globacom.

“Our relationship with Globacom was from the inception of my company, right from 2005. Today, we cannot define ourselves in Zeph Ventures without adding Globacom. The brand has become part of our family as a business, because we can directly link our success to the success of the Glo brand,” Mr. Nwosu stated. He further noted; “The graph has only been trending upwards ever since we came on board.

For instance, last month was our best month so far. We have recorded sustained growth over the years. We equally also see ourselves as beneficial partners to Globacom, so it’s a winwin relationship. Overall, the advantages of being a Globacom dealer are enormous.” Globacom provided finance and strategy support to its dealers. Specifically, top-performing dealers get trade credit, bank guarantees and operational policy recommendations, to mention a few.

