News

Telco dealers experience growth, expansion with Globacom

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Trade partners and dealers of telecommunications services have commended the continuous support they receive from Globacom and the impact it has had in growing their businesses. A cross-section of trade partners were recently hosted by the telecommunications giant in Abuja for an engagement session, including major dealers like Jeph Ventures, Alenssar Infinity, Dio Associates, Hamzadex, Jamdat, Joelink, Salmana, and Persec Enterprise, among others.

On his part, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zeph Ventures Limited, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu, a leading telecoms services dealer in North-Central Nigeria, outlined his journey as a dealer of Globacom.

“Our relationship with Globacom was from the inception of my company, right from 2005. Today, we cannot define ourselves in Zeph Ventures without adding Globacom. The brand has become part of our family as a business, because we can directly link our success to the success of the Glo brand,” Mr. Nwosu stated. He further noted; “The graph has only been trending upwards ever since we came on board.

For instance, last month was our best month so far. We have recorded sustained growth over the years. We equally also see ourselves as beneficial partners to Globacom, so it’s a winwin relationship. Overall, the advantages of being a Globacom dealer are enormous.” Globacom provided finance and strategy support to its dealers. Specifically, top-performing dealers get trade credit, bank guarantees and operational policy recommendations, to mention a few.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber poll: Obaseki survives, floors APC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin City

    Against all odds, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has been declared winner of the highly contested governorship election held on Saturday across the 192 wards and 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.   Obaseki, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged victorious after he scored 307,955 votes to beat his […]
News

Reps query BPP over N22m welfare package, N57m travels

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement has queried the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) over the expenditure of N57 million on local and international travels and N22 million on welfare packages for staff during the COVID-19 lockdown. The committee headed by Hon. Ali Ahmad (APC, Kano) issued the queries at a budget defence […]
News

Trump lawyer slams Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger for ‘secretly’ recording ‘confidential’ call

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump’s attorney on Monday said the president and his legal team were “disappointed” that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “secretly recorded and released” what he described as a “confidential settlement discussion” about the Georgia election results. The attorney’s comments come after audio of Trump’s Saturday phone call with Raffensperger was obtained by The Washington […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica