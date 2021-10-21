Telcoms firm commences operation in Enugu

A new mobile communication company, S.Mobile Netzone (Nigeria) Limited has been unveiled in Enugu with innovative business solutions to empower the teeming unemployed youths in the state and make them entrepreneurs. The company in a media briefing held in Enugu yesterday to herald its entrance into the state as a major data and recharge vending and dispensing platform announced that through its innovative services, it would provide opportunities for unemployed and underemployed youths and adults to expand their income base. According to Hon. Cyril Uchenna Anioke, consultant to S.Mobile Netzone, the company, in line with the philanthropic disposition of the Managing Director, Mr Kingsley Ifeanyi Adonu, was inclined to the total empowerment of young people in Nigeria. He said that was the reason their business was designed to produce young people who would go from financial stability to total financial freedom, which were being empowered to move from occasional income earners to regular income earners.
