Telcos: 2,299 lines ported across 4 networks in Nov

Despite the use of dual SIM phones, a number of subscribers still involve in mobile number porting activities, leaving one mobile network for another. A recent data by the Nigerian Communications Commission showed that 2,299 mobile subscribers ported across four network operators in November, 2022. In the month, both the incoming porting and outgoing porting tally in number. For Aitel, 239 subscribers ported in while a total of 543 ported out of the network. Globalcom received 263 port-in subscribers while 365 ported out of the network. 9mobile recorded lowest port-in subscribers as it lost 1,256 of its subscribers to other networks. Meanwhile, MTN was the most used network as a total number of 1,680 subscribers ported out of other networks to join MTN while the network lost only 135 subscribers to outgoing porting. In October, 2022, the number of subscribers who ported into MTN from other networks was1,925; 332 ported out. While 347 subscribers ported into Airtel in October, 539 ported out; for Glo, whole 363 ported in, 258 ported out. Again, 9mobile recorded the lowest port-in with just 155 sub- scribers from other networks while a total of 1,662 initial 9mobile subscribers ported out of the network to other networks. From July to November, 2022, a total of 13,014 subscribers ported either into or out of each of the four network operators across the country. Porting activities has greatly reduced compared to when it was introduced about ten years ago. Mobile number portability was introduced by the NCC in 2013 in order to encourage competition and ensure that consumers continue to enjoy quality service on all the mobile networks. Industry analysts said subscribers refused to port since many have different network SIMs on their phone and easy switch to the other network if they are no more enjoying the quality of service of one, and that they can switch on the same phone instead of porting. They also noticed that porting activities reduced due to cumbersome porting process the subscribers have to undergo, adding that there is no much difference in the tariffs of all the network operators. Meanwhile, subscribers have continued to lament over poor network service they encounter from each of the four network operators. The complaint ranges from interference in voice calls when other voices interlude when calling; cracked and inaudible voice, high latency in internet browsing, etc. Following the constant complaints by subscribers on poor services by telecom service providers, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had urged them to port to different networks on the same SIM whenever they feel dissatisfied. Responding to a questions on bad network by service at a forum in Lagos, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, CAB, NCC, Mr. Efosa Idehen, has said the Commission has taken care of the issue of bad network a long time ago by introducing mobile number portability. He said: “Consumers are the king anytime, but the challenge we face in Nigeria is that consumers want us to mandate one particular service provider they like to do their best even when others are doing better than their preferred service providers. “When you don’t like the service of your service provider, punish him by leaving. All you just need to do is to port to the best network that you feel is better. “Ask them that you want to come to the network and then they will give you form and you type port to 3232.” “You have only 30 days to stay with that network, if you don’t like it, you can port to another one. The reason we did this is to ensure your number goes with you everywhere you go,” he added

