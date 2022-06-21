Telcos generate N37.8bn from 9.462bn SMS

MURMUR

Mobile network operators complained over proliferation of Over-The-Top (OTT) services

Mobile network operators including MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9Mobile, Smile Communications and Ntel, generated a total of N37.8 billion at the rate of N4 from 9.462 Short Message Service (SMS) in 2021.

The statistics is contained in the annual telecoms industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The data indicated that a total of 9.46 billion text messages were sent by subscribers on the six networks last year.

This amounts to approximately N37.8 billion for the operators at N4:00 per SMS.

Also, the data showed a 15 per cent increase in the number of text messages sent by the subscribers last year, compared with the 8.2 billion messages sent in 2020.

Aside from the national SMS, the operators also recorded a total of 63 million outgoing international SMS in 2021.

An analysis of the data showed that MTN recorded the largest number of SMS sent locally within the year, with 7.882,538,193 sent over its network, amounting to 83 per cent of the total text messages sent in the country last year.

It got 8,234,925,441 out of the 10,660,779,835 total text messages received by all network operators.

Airtel came second with 1,272,460,703 text messages sent over its network, while it received a total of 2,056,406,293 SMS in the year, followed by 9Mobile, which recorded 305,077,330.33 outgoing text messages for the year and received 304,611,422.20.

The total text messages sent by Ntel in 2021 are 2,089,649, while it received 2,103,810 messages in 2021. Smile Communications recorded 265,176 outgoing messages and 1,023,489 received messages, while Globacom recorded the least sent messages in the year with a total of 3,340 outgoing SMS recorded on the network, while it received 61,709,308 messages in the year under review.

The statistics indicated that despite the availability of various internet-based free messaging platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegrams and others, subscribers in Nigeria still make use of paid text messages.

However, mobile network operators have been complaining over the proliferation of Over-The-Top (OTT) services such as Whatsapp and other messaging platforms, saying their revenues from calls and SMS have been dwindling since the emergence of those platforms.

They saw the platforms as rivers, which take away part of their revenues.

However, industry analysts noted that while the rate at which telecom subscribers used SMS might have reduced due to the embrace of OTTs, its use could not be completely taken over by the free messaging platforms.

They believed that part of the revenues lost by the telecom operators in term of calls and SMS were spent on data since subscribers could not send messages or make calls on these social network platforms without active data on their phones.

According to them, it was just a small portion of the revenues that were lost to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), while others still go to the mobile network operators since many people still subscribe to their data.

Meanwhile, they noted that despite the situation, some mes sages, especially for formal communications, are best sent via SMS, hence, text messages may never be out of use by subscribers.

They claimed that while some subscribers communicate through the social media by chatting and or sending messages, text messages and call through mobile network will continue to be sustained.

