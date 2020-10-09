Telcos’ investments in base stations hit N1.4trn

MNOs built 34,033 units in 18 years

Lagos, Ogun, Rivers major infrastructure base

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country have so far invested approximately N1.4 trillion on building Base Trans-re-ceiver Stations (BTS) across the country, New Telegraph has learnt. The figure covers the cost of the infrastructure built by MTN, Airtel, Glo, Ntel, 9mobile, and Smile Communications at the end of 2019. While a few may have been added in 2020, the full-year 2019 data just released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that base stations built by the operators across Nigeria stood at 34,033 as of December last year.

According to the operators, the average cost of building a base station or mast is N40 million in normal areas, while it could cost up to N50 million in difficult areas. Based on the N40 million average cost, the telcos’ expenditure on the 34,033 so far built modestly amounts to N1.4 trillion.

The number of base stations as of 2019 showed 11.1 per cent increase from 30,637 recorded at the end of 2018. This indicated that the operators were able to build an additional 3,396 last year. NCC stated that the number of existing base stations in the country invariably affects the quality of service (QoS) within the country, thereby positively impacting the level of telephone penetration. A breakdown of the infrastructure ownership indicated that MTN owned the largest number of base stations standing at 16,796, while Airtel owned 8,924. Globacom’s base stations stood at 7,516, while Ntel had 675. 9mobile and Smile communications had built 120 and 2 base stations respectively as of 2019 end.

Aside from their personally built infrastructure, the operators are allowed to mount their radio on masts built by others under an arrangement called collocation, which involves rent payment to the infrastructure owner. Non-payment of this rent constitutes part of the huge industry debt that recently sparked disagreement among the operators. According to the NCC report, Lagos State has benefitted the most from the operator’s investments in base stations as it had 9,860 as of December 2019. Other states among the top five beneficiaries include Ogun, with 3,398; Rivers, 3,329; FCT, Abuja 3,034; and Oyo with 2,842. The states with the least number of base stations are: Jigawa – 316; Yobe – 422; Zamfara – 434; Gombe – 521 and Kebbi – 561.

The operators’ inability to build more of the facility across the country due to financial constraint is seen as the cause of poor quality of service. However, while residents of Lagos with the largest number of the infrastructure still experience service disruptions, service quality experience may be worse in states like Jigawa, Yobe, Zamfara, Gombe, and Kebbi. Meanwhile, NCC, in the report, described 2019 as an eventful year with a significant increase in mobile penetration.

The telecoms regulator noted that total active subscriptions had increased from 172.8 million as of December 2018 to 184.7 million as of December 2019. However, teledensity declined from 123.48 per cent to 96.76 per cent respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...