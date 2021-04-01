Telcos lose 7.8m broadband subscribers in 4 months

Penetration plunges to 42.06%

Amidst the implementation of the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), which seeks to connect 70 per cent of Nigerians within five years, the country had consistently recorded a decrease in the number of broadband users in the last four months. This was revealed through the data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which showed that the telecom operators had lost a total of 7.7 million broadband subscribers between November 2020 and February 2021. The number of broadband users in the country declined from 87.7 million in October 2020 to 79.9 million in February 2021.

With this, the broadband penetration level in the country, which had hit 45.93 per cent in October 2020, plunged to 42.06 per cent. In November 2020, broadband penetration had declined by 1.6 million, breaking 10 months of consistent monthly growth.

By December, it went further down as the number of broadband subscriptions stood at 85.9 million, compared with 86 million in the preceding month, while the penetration level went down to 45.02 per cent from 45.07 per cent recorded in the preceding month.

January 2021 saw the number of broadband users in the country decline by four million from 85.9 million in December to 81.9, which brought the penetration level to 42.93. And in February it went further down again to 79.9 million users. Between January and October 2020, broadband connectivity in the country had increased by 15.5 million. On average, the country had been recording a one per cent increase each month, as the mobile network operators continued to push for deployment of 4G service across the country.

However, industry analysts are blaming the consistent decline in the last four months on the suspension of SIM sales. According to them, many subscribers have not been able to replace or swap their damaged or missing SIMs since the ban on SIM registration or activation, which took effect on December 9, 2020. While the suspension subsists and government has given no hint of when it would be lifted despite appeals from stakeholders, experts said the industry may witness more losses, even as the National Broadband Plan, a policy of government, is being threatened by another policy of the same government.

The suspension of SIM sales has also affected the country’s over all active mobile subscriptions negatively. According to NCC’s data, active subscriptions across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile fell from 207.6 million in October 2020 to 195.7 million in February this year.

This showed that the telecom operators had lost a total of 11.9 million subscriptions in the last four months, also implying a huge loss of revenue. With this, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also declined from 108.94 per cent in October to 102.72 per cent in February. This is calculated based on an estimated 190 million population of the country.

Similarly, the totality of internet connections across the mobile, fixed wired and VoIP networks had also declined by 4.4 million in the last four months. The operators’ internet subscriptions database shrank from 152.9 million in October 2020 to 148.5 million in February 2021. While admitting that the industry is losing so much to the current suspension of registration of new SIM card, leading to over three per cent decline in the broadband penetration from a peak of 45.93 in October 2020, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the policy was to facilitate smooth linkage and synchronization of the SIMNIN databases.

“This will not only address some of the security challenges we are facing today but it will help us determine the truly unique numbers in the country thus further guiding us towards achieving the 70 per cent penetration target,” he said. Recall that the Federal Government had early last year launched a new National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020- 2025) with a target of achieving 70 per cent penetration in the next five years. This followed the expiration of the NBP 2013-2018, which delivered 31 per cent penetration as of December 2018. Aside from the 70 per cent penetration target, the government in the new plan also raised the benchmark speed for broadband service in Nigeria to 25 megapixels per second, which is an improvement from the 1.5mbps benchmark in 2013-2018 plan.

