Telcos lose revenue as inactive lines hit 105m

A total of 105 million subscriber identity module (SIM) cards issued by the four mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country have become inactive, New Telegraph has learnt. This means loss of revenue for the operators as the number of abandoned or unused SIMs continues to rise.

As of March 2021, MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile had issued and activated a total of N297.5 million lines, according to subscriber data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). However, active lines across the networks stood at 192.4 million. With this, the MNOs are able to generate revenue from only 64.6 per cent of SIMs sold to their customers. A mobile line is said to be inactive if it is not used by the subscriber to make or receive calls and/or access data services for 90 days, at the minimum.

Such lines are separated from active lines as they generate no revenue for telecom operators within the stated period. While the telecom operators have always had inactive lines alongside the increase in active users and new activations, the ban on new SIM registration and the inability of many subscribers to retrieve their lines between December 9, 2020 and April 19, 2021, worsened the situation. As of November 2020, the number of inactive lines across the networks stood at 90 million.

The figure increased to 95 million in December and then to 99 million by January this year. By February 2021, the figure had climbed to 102.7 million. As a result of the ban on new SIM registration and increase in redundant lines, the network operators had lost a total of 15 million active subscriptions between December 2020 and March this year. Meanwhile, industry analysts have also attributed the increasing number of inactive lines, which predated the recent ban, to the fact that SIM cards are now easy to acquire and dump. According to them, the MNOs are also contributing to the increase through their aggressive marketing startegy of offering SIMs to customers for free.

At the beginning of the telecoms revolution in 2001, a SIM was sold for as high as N60,000. However, the stiff competition among the telecom operators for the subscribers has pushed many of them to be offering their SIMs for free, laced with promises of free credit and data upon activation. This newspaper’s investigations revealed that most of the subscribers often go for the new lines to enjoy the freebies only to discard the lines once the gift period is over. However, the immediate past President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, noted that the situation was still normal since the active lines for the GSM operators are more than the inactive lines.

According to him, the loyalty of prepaid customers to their networks is minimal, hence, it is easy for them to drop a line and go for another one. “With increasing migration of prepaid subscribers, from a usage basis, this means that there is far less loyalty to remain with an operator and easy for expats and mobile road warriors to dispense with SIM cards and return to obtain another SIM card when they return to Nigeria.

“So, it is still okay that the number of active SIM cards exceeds the number of inactive SIM cards. If it happens otherwise, it signifies saturation or heavy churn due to alternative offerings over Wi-Fi or other non-SIMbased devices,” he said. Meanwhile, with the new number management policy recently introduced by NCC, subscribers whose lines have been inactive for 12 months would forfeit them. In a recently released numbering plan regulation, NCC said it would henceforth withdraw inactive lines after 12 months. “Subscriber numbers that have not generated revenue by originating calls will automatically be recovered after 12 consecutive months,” part of the new numbering plan read. In the new plan, NCC said it would conduct a regular audit in order to ascertain the level of utilisation of numbers assigned to operators.

“The numbers issued will be categorised as follows: Assigned i.e. total number assigned by the regulator including operator codes; Quantity of numbers already assigned and sold to subscribers (SIM cards); Quantity of numbers in trade channels i.e. numbers with assigned SIM cards but not yet sold; Revenue generating subscribers during the preceding 90 days before the reporting period; and quantity of numbers in quarantine,” the Commission said.

Describing the numbers as scarce resources that must be well managed by the regulator, NCC noted that recent developments in the global telecommunications industry such as machine to machine (M2M) communications, the internet of things, over-the-top services, and other service made possible by fourth-generation networks and the futuristic 5G/6G technologies necessitated a review of the country’s numbering plan. “Also, the near-total collapse of the fixed network in Nigeria calls for a review of the numbering plan to free up resources that are assigned to non-existent users,” it said.

