Telcos’ loss deepens as inactive lines hit 110m

A total of 110 million subscriber identity module (SIM) cards issued by the four mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country have become inactive, New Telegraph has learnt.

This means a loss of revenue for the operators as the number of abandoned or unused SIMs continues to rise.

As of June 2021, MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile had issued and activated a total of N297.3 million lines, according to subscriber data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

However, active lines across the networks stood at 187.3 million. With this, the MNOs were able to generate revenue from only 63 per cent of SIMs sold to their customers in the period under review.

A mobile line is said to be inactive if it is not used by the subscriber to make or receive calls and/or access data services for 90 days, at the minimum. Such lines are separated from active lines as they generate no revenue for telecom operators within the stated period.

While the telecom operators have always had inactive lines alongside the increase in active users and new activations, the ban on new SIM registration and the inability of many subscribers to retrieve their lines between December 9, 2020, and April 19, 2021, worsened the situation as abandoned lines continue to pile up each month.

As of November 2020, the number of inactive lines across the networks stood at 90 million. The figure increased to 95 million in December and then to 99 million by January this year.

By February 2021, the figure had climbed to 102.7 million. In March, inactive lines stood at 105 million, while it increased to 107 million in April. In May, the figure rose to 108.6 million

As a result of the ban on new SIM registration between December 9, 2020, and April 19, 2021, the mobile network operators had lost a total of over 20 million active subscriptions.

Meanwhile, industry analysts have also attributed the increasing number of inactive lines, which predated the recent ban, to the fact that SIM cards are now easy to acquire and dump.

According to them, the MNOs were also contributing to the increase through their aggressive marketing strategy of offering SIMs to customers for free. At the beginning of the telecoms revolution in 2001, a SIM was sold for as high as N60,000.

However, the stiff competition among the telecom operators for the subscribers has pushed many of them to be offering their SIMs for free, laced with promises of free credit and data upon activation.

This newspaper’s investigations revealed that most of the subscribers often go for the new lines to enjoy the freebies, only to discard the lines once the gift period is over.

But with the new condition that subscribers are to present their National Identification Number (NIN) before buying a new SIM, industry analysts said the situation would improve for the better as people would now buy SIMs only when it is necessary and not just because an operator is running a promo.

Meanwhile, the latest industry statistics released by NCC also revealed that the mobile operators are recovering from the six months of consistent loss of active customers as their total active subscriptions increased by 580,082 new lines in June.

This brought the country’s active mobile subscriptions to 187.2 million from 186.6 million recorded in May.

The NCC’s data revealed that the trio of Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile gained new subscriptions in June, while MTN, which is the largest operator by subscriber number, recorded a loss in the month.

Like this: Like Loading...