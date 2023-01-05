Telcos may increase service cost by 45% – Sources

There are indications that telecoms operators may review their prices upward by about 45 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. This was revealed by sources in the telecoms operators’ associations, saying the operators would use various strategies to influence the increase as they cannot cope with increase in costs of inputs without increasing their tariffs. According to the sources, who spoke to New Telegraph, the lingering economic hardship such as high cost of diesel, exchange rate, and multiple taxations, has taken a toll on the industry, and operators are being forced to increase their tariffs on all their services. They claimed that it was imperative for the operators to review their prices for their business to thrive in 2023.

It would be recalled that the operators had earlier in April last year proposed about 40 per cent increase in the prices of phone calls, data and SMS. The operators under the umbrella of Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), had, in a letter written to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), sought an upward review of the cost of SMS, voice call and data services by 40 percent.

In the letter titled, ‘Impact of the Economic and Security Issues on the Telecommunications Sector,’ the telcos said the decision to hike charges was based on an increase in energy costs, which has raised their operating expenses by 35 per cent.

They expressed their worries over the negative impact of economic and security issues on their operations, which they said had adversely affected the cost of telecoms service delivery across networks. The letter read in part: “As the Commission may be aware, the power sector under the supervision of its Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission of the power sector in November 2020 undertook a review of electricity tariffs to cater for the economic headwinds reported above. “In view of the foregoing, ALTON considers it expedient for the telecommunications sector to undergo periodic cost adjustments through the Commission’s intervention in order to minimise the impact of the challenging economic issues faced by our members. Details are hereunder: “Upward review of the price determination for voice and data and SMS. Given the state of the economy and the circa 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business, we wish to request an interim administrative review of the mobile (voice) termination rate for voice; administrative data floor price, and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments.

“With respect to voice and SMS cost, ALTON respectfully requests the Commission to consider a mark-up approach to address the upward price adjustment desirable for the industry. “For data services, we wish to request that the Commission implements the recommendations in the August 2020 KPMG report on the determination of cost-based pricing for wholesale and retail broadband service in Nigeria. “In implementing the said recommendations, however, we recommend that the 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business be factored in to arrive at a cost price per GB in view of the current economic situation.” In one section of the letter, the telcos requested an upward adjustment of the Mobile Termination Rate (MTR) by 40 per cent. It stated: “For large operators, new interim MTR of N5.46 from N3.90 reflecting 40 per cent increase in the cost of business. “For small operators, new interim MTR of N6.58 from N4.70 reflecting 40 per cent increase in the cost of business.” However, the NCC had turned down the request for the proposed upward review of the cost of telecom service delivery, insisting that no tariff increase would be effected by the operators without due regulatory approval by the commission. Meanwhile, the telecoms operators have appealed to the regulatory agency to consider their plights in its regulation in 2023.

