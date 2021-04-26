Business

Telcos secure waivers to build 31 BTS

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Telecommunication Infrastructure and Localisation in Nigeria has granted waivers to telecommunications operators to build 31 base transceiver stations (BTS).

 

The waiver is a special consideration by the committee to allow the operators build their facility short of the recommended 10 metres setback from the nearest building.

 

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the inter-ministerial committee, which was set up in 2014 with membership drawn from Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital  Economy, Federal Ministry of Environment, National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and NCC, is authorised to consider a setback of 7.5m where the 10m minimum setback of telecommunications masts and towers from a demised property stipulated in the National Environmental Standards for Telecommunications and Broadcast facilities Regulations 2011 issued by NESREA is not feasible.

 

NCC, in its enforcement report obtained by our correspondent, disclosed that the committee had, at its meeting of March 16, 2020, received 40 applications from telecommunications operators for the waiver to build BTS sites that did not meet the 10 meters regulatory requirement, but meets the concessional 7.5m setback requirement.

 

“Following the conduct of the requisite site inspection and a comprehensive review of the relevant documents and site drawings, the committee, in November 2020, granted approval for the construction of 31 BTS sites that met the conditions for the construction and installation of BTS sites in Nigeria,” NCC stated in the report.

 

Industry analysts had declared that Nigeria would need at least, 80,000 BTS to join the club of countries working toward making Internet of Things (IoT) a reality by leveraging 4G and 5G networks. According to statistics by NCC, BTS deployment had risen from 30,000 to 54,460 last year. This figure showed a deficit of 26,540 from the 80,000 BTS required for effective coverage of the country’s huge landmass.

 

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, had, at a recent forum, urged other approving agencies at all levels of government to partner with NCC to bridge the digital divide, noting that the United Kingdom (UK), with a population of 60 million and about 250 land square meters, already had close to 60,000 BTS.

 

Meanwhile, the Commission, in the report, also disclosed that it had co-opted the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) as a member of  the Industry Working Group (IWG) on multiple taxation in the telecom sector.

 

“The Commission received several correspondences from LASIRMA in 2020 bothering on the integrity of mast and tower collapsed masts, and the need to monitor the installation and maintenance of Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) sites in Lagos State,” it said.

 

While noting that stakeholders’ engagement was one of the Commission’s strategic pillars for continued success, NCC said this informed the decision to invite the management of LASIMRA to the IWG meeting to discuss its concerns and areas of possible collaboration.

 

“The meeting noted that it is disheartening that nearly three decades after the deregulation of the telecommunication sector in Nigeria, the problem of multiple taxation and regulation persists.

 

“The meeting, therefore, requested the Commission to intensify its collaborative efforts with state governments to address the issues, given the benefits of telecommunications as a catalyst for economic development and growth,” the report stated

