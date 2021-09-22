News Top Stories

Telcos seek NCC’s approval to deduct diesel cost

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Telecommunications operators in the country have appealed to the industry regulator to allow them deduct the cost of diesel used in powering their base stations before their net revenue is calculated for the Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

 

This is even as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reviews the AOL regulations with a reduction in deductibles from the operators’ revenue.

 

The review of the regulations, the NCC said, was to ensure that all licensees are properly and equitably assessed for the annual operating levy as well as meeting both statutory and

 

regulatory expectations. It added that the review was also aimed at bringing the regulations in line with current realities and sustain the enviable contributions of the communications sector to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

 

The regulator in the amended regulations states that: “Every licensee that is a Network Operator shall pay to the Commission an Annual Operating Levy assessed at two and a half percent of the Licensee’s Net Revenue for the relevant period being its Gross Revenue less its Roaming cost, Interconnect cost, and Value-Added Services payable to VAS providers for the period.

 

“For the holders of Internet Service Provider Licence, only bandwidth cost is allowed to be deducted from gross revenue to arrive at the net revenue for the relevant period,” Making their submissions during a public hearing on the review, the operators said the NCC should include the cost of diesel being incurred by them as deductible from gross revenue.

 

Speaking specifically about tower companies, IHS in its submission stated that “for holders of Colocation and Infrastructure Sharing Licensees, cost of diesel to base stations is allowed to be deducted from gross revenue to arrive at the net revenue for the relevant period” should be added to the regulation.

 

However, responding to the operators’ request, NCC said that while it appreciates that the operational cost element is significant, it cannot be isolated to be a deductible for the licensees.

 

 

According to a recent research report by the NCC, three of the leading network operators, MTN, Airtel, and Globacom spend not less than N24.3 billion on diesel annually to power their base stations. Similarly, MTN in its submission to the regulator implored the Commission to approach with caution the implementation of the revenue drive.

 

According to the operator, “reducing AOL deductibles and increasing fees for resources, on the other hand, without an impact analysis, will drive up costs for operators and may ultimately set the industry on a degrowth path.”

 

While classifying the operators into Network and Non-network Licences as part of the review, the NCC states that the Non- Network Operator are to pay an Annual Operating Levy of one per cent of their net revenue for the relevant period, “being their gross Revenue less their roaming, interconnect and bandwidth costs for the period.”

 

“The portion of the revenue generated from the value-added services payable to Value Added Service providers shall be considered as an allowable deduction from the gross revenue of the network operators.

 

The portion of revenue shall be fully disclosed in the network operator’s audited accounts.

 

The operators should also provide the Commission with details of the revenue every quarter showing amount payable to each VAS licensee for the period,” NCC stated in the regulation. Meanwhile, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) had recently called for a downward review of AOL.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos: Curious scramble for Sanwo-Olu’s job

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

A former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, last week, declared his intention to vie for the state’s governorship seat in 2023. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE x-rays the timing, potential and persuasion around his ambition to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu   For those in the trenches of politics and […]
News

Kalu to Ikpeazu, Abaribe: I’m thankful to God to have gone to prison

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday night, said he is thankful to God to have been imprisoned for six months He revealed that God allowed the conspiracy of his enemies because it is part of his life’s script.   Kalu made the revelations in […]
Editorial Top Stories

NBC: Caution as new code raises dust

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No doubt, with the establishment of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in 1992, Nigeria has since witnessed a resurgence of positive growth and development in its broadcast industry. Today, obtaining a licence for a broadcast station has become one of the most democratised in the country. That is one thing that has outgrown the ubiquitous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica