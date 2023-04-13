Telcos: Subscribers abandoned 96.8m registered SIMs in February

A total of 96.8 million Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards out of 323.6 million registered cards were abandoned by the subscribers as at February, 2023. This was revealed by the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The number of the unused mobile lines represented 29.9 per cent of the total registered SIMs.

The inactive SIMs cut across all the four mobile networks operating in the country including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile. This may affect the revenue generation of the telcos in the first quarter of 2023 as they would not be able to generate revenue from the unused SIM cards that are supposed to sub- scribe to both voice calls and data.

The NCC data revealed that the four mobile network opera- tors had a total of 323.6 million connected lines as of February this year. However, active lines across the networks at the end of the month stood at 226.8 million. This shows that the tele- coms operators were able to generate revenue from 70 per cent of their customers in the period under review while their revenue dropped by 30 per cent from the inactive lines.

A mobile line is considered to be inactive if it is not used by the subscriber to make or receive calls and/or access data services for 90 days, at the minimum. Such lines are separated from active lines as they generate no revenue for telecom operators within the stated period. As of December 2022, inactive lines across mobile networks stood at 94.4 million. The figure increased to 95.2 million in January and rose further to 96.8 mil- lion in February, 2023. The increase in the number of inactive lines may further affect the revenue generation by mobile network operators coupled with the effect of cash crunch which has affected the economy as a whole. Already, the telcos have complained that they could not meet up with their revenue targets and fear that they might end up with a year-on-year drop in revenues. It was gathered that the pressure mount on network for online banking as a consequence of cash crisis led to network failures on the network of each operators, causing loss of revenue periodically.

The USSD code for purchasing airtime was affected, while many could not use the USSD to make online banking transactions. Mobile operators encountered network downtimes often due to congestion and reliance in the net- works for banking. This, according to industry players, weighed down on their operations, stating that the challenges impacted negatively in their sales and consequently re- tard their revenue generation. In 2021, many Nigerians were compelled to abandon their mobile lines as a result of the government’s policy that mandated every user of SIM-enabled devices to link their National Identification Number or be barred. While the deadline for the exercise was shifted several times from December 2020 until April 2022, millions of lines were affected as the government ordered the telcos to block unlinked lines.

As of now, many of the blocked lines have not been reactivated as some subscribers would rather buy new lines than go through the process of reactivating their old lines, thus adding to the pool of inactive lines. Aside from the NIN issue, industry analysts had also attributed the increasing number of inactive lines to the fact that SIM cards are now easy to acquire and dump. According to them, the MNOs were also contributing to the increase through their aggressive marketing strategy of offering SIMs to customers cheap or totally free in some instances. This has also affected the mobile number portability introduced by the NCC; sub- scribers would rather abandon a SIM card and get new one instead of going through the rigour of porting from one SIM to another.