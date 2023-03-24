News

Telecom consumers hail FG over removal of 5% excise duty

Telecommunications subscribers under the aegis of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) have commended the federal government for removing the controversial 5 per cent exercise duty levied the telecom sector. In August last year, the Minster of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed announced a 5 per cent exercise duty on telecom sector which was widely rejected by all stakeholders including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, ALTON, ATCON, NATCOM and ATCIS. Following the objection, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended its application to the telecom sector and set up a Presidential Review Committee on Excise Duty in the Digital Economy Sector. Pantami, who is the Chairman of the Committee, specifically set up for the purpose of reviewing the proposed excise duty in the telecom sector, said the Committee had carried out its national assignment and accordingly submitted its report to the President, justifying why the sector should be exempted.

