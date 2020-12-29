News

Telecom dealers to FG: 2m youths jobless over suspension of SIM card registration

The Arewa Telecom Operators Agents and Simcard Dealers Association (ATOASDA) yesterday said that at least two million Nigerians, mostly youths have lost their means of livelihood following suspension of sale, registration and activation of SIM Cards by the Federal Government.

 

The telecom agents, who addressed a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, noted that even though they were aware of the federal government’s intention to tackle insecurity through the suspension, rendering two million youths jobless might worsen the present security impasse.

 

Speaking through its President, Hassan Yakubu, ATOASDA said as a registered association under corporate affairs commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “we are fully in support of the federal government’s measures to protect the lives and  properties of the citizenry adding two million people into the unemployment market is worrisome.”

 

Yakubu, however, said that the income of the telecoms business partners, staff and the agents, majority of who were within the age of 20 and 40 years in the value chain determined by the number of activations / SIM registration carried out within the month.

 

He said: “The suspension of SIM card registration may trigger another worse form of insecurity especially in zones most affected by the insecurity, in fact, the growth in the Telecom sector is determined by the very sub-sector that was suspended and the much celebrated 17% contribution by Telecom sector on the GDP was as a result of the activities of the sub-sector under suspension.

 

“We therefore wish to advise that, the federal government can still achieve the desired result as well as avoid creating more problems in an attempt to solve a problem if the suspension is revised immediately to avoid the danger the suspension may expose the youth.

 

“We suggest that, all existing SIM Cards must be paired with the NIN numbers within a stipulated time, while an average of three months should be allowed for smooth and effective pairing.

 

“We also suggest that, the SIM Cards sale, registrations and activations should be allowed to continue, while an average of 10 new NIN machines be deployed in every local government in the 774 local governments of the federation for a better reach.”

