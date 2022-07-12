Telecom investors deploy 49,579 infrastructure in one year

Abolaji Adebayo

Current data by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that a total of 49,579 telecoms towers were deployed to provide telecommunication services in Nigeria in 2021.

The paucity of the infrastructure accounted for the low quality of services received in some areas across the country.

The facilities are not evenly distributed across the nation as some states suffer while the concentration of the infrastructure is more in a few states.

According to the regulatory agency, the infrastructure were largely installed in three states of Lagos, Ogun and Rivers, making quality of services provided on those states better than others.

Out of the 36 states in the country, the three states accounted for 21 per cent of the total towers, while the other 33 states accounted for the remaining 79 per cent.

NCC stated that the total was the combined infrastructure deployed by mobile and fixed operators as well as collocation and infrastructure companies as of December 2021.

Specifically, Lagos had the largest number of towers deployed as of December 2021, as it recorded 5,851 towers. Ogun State came second in terms of installed towers with 2,418, while Rivers State had 2,049.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, was the fourth on the list with the largest telecom infrastructure. It had 1,944 towers, followed by Oyo and Edo states, which had 1,713 and 1,556 installed towers respectively.

The data also revealed that states such as Kebbi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Yobe and Zamfara had the least number of telecom infrastructure in the country.

It was revealed that the number and capacity of towers in a region determines the quality of service received in the area.

According to the experts, each tower has the capacity to serve a number of users, hence when too many phone users are on a particular tower, the network becomes congested, leading to poor quality of service.

A state or an area with a high number of towers tends to enjoy better quality service than the areas with low number of the infrastructure.

Noting the existing gap in the telecom infrastructure, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has pledged that the stakeholders would strive to bridge the gap with the implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025.

NNBP is an initiative of the Federal Government being driven by NCC to address infrastructure gaps in the telecom and ICT sectors.

“One of the identified gaps to robust connectivity was the fact that inadequate infrastructure remained a bane to achieving desired broadband penetration to boost access to services that will enhance economic growth and development.

“The Commission recognises the importance of infrastructure expansion and this explains its unequivocal commitment and desire to see the licensed Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) work speedily and with precision to cascade fibre to the hinterland, in order to enhance robust telecom service provision,” he said.

He said the InfraCo licensees, expectedly, also prioritise stipulated licensing conditions to ensure expected milestones set by the Commission are achieved

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...