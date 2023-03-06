Business

Telecoms: 99% Nigerians still out of 5G network

Since it was launched in September, 2022, about six months ago, more than 99 per cent Nigerians are yet to enjoy 5G network as not up to one per cent of the population is hitherto covered by the network. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only 60,000 out of about 220 million Nigerians have been able to use the network, while the largest number of the populace are out of the coverage. The current population of Nigeria based on Worldometer is 219,711,928. Analysis by New Telegraph indicated that 99.97 per cent equivalent to 219,651,928 of the people living on Nigeria have not been able to use the network. Globally, as revealed by 2022 Ericsson Mobility Report, about 20 per of the population is currently connected to 5G while 80 per cent is yet to use the technology. In Nigeria, just 0.03 per cent is connected to the 5G network in some few areas.

According to the report, the top 5G markets in the world account for 15 per cent of the connectivity, adding that there has been a positive revenue growth trend since the beginning of 2020 that correlates well with the increasing 5G subscription penetration in these markets. The demand for mobile data is strong and is continuing to grow. The report stated that over the past five years, global data consumption has increased by over 50 per cent per year, or by more than eight times over the entire period. “This is an indicator of the importance that mobile services play in people’s lives. The data growth rate in the top 20 5G markets largely follows the average global growth rate.

This means that the top 20 5G markets, which already have very high data consumption, are able to continue with the same growth rate as markets with lower consumption. “5G is also adding network capacity and thereby creating the foundation for further data consumption growth. This capacity also forms the basis for monetization of growing consumer demand through larger data packages. While data volume has been the traditional basis for charging for mobile services, the shift to 5G also opens up new ways to measure, drive and capture consumer value. “In terms of downlink throughput, for the top 20 5G markets as well as the global average.

In the top 20 5G markets, the average downlink throughput has increased by 4.3 times over the past five years. This is 32 per cent more than other markets on a global level, showing the positive impact 5G has had on network performance and user experience. “The most significant network performance improvement in the top 20 5G markets happened in 2020, following the introduction of 5G services. As the top 20 5G markets started to benefit from the capabilities of 5G, the two curves started to diverge,” the report added. It further indicated that the top 20 5G markets represented 85 per cent of all 5G subscriptions globally. It said: “All of the top 20 5G markets have 5G penetration of more than 15 per cent, with average penetration of above 20 per cent.

The most mature market even reaches a 5G subscription penetration close to 40 per cent – an impressive figure when compared to the global average of around 10 per cent.” Meanwhile, the number of 5G subscribers in Nigeria and Ethiopia has been projected to reach 13.7 million by 2025. The two countries are pro-jected to lead other Sub-Saharan African countries, as the total number of subscribers to 5G network for the continent is also projected to be 41 million. The GSM Association otherwise known as GSMA, stated that both Nigeria and Ethiopia will account for the one third of the total projected figure for the continent. The research body stated that there will be 613 million unique subscribers by 2025 rising from 515 million in 2021, to cover 50 per cent of the population while 5G will only account for 41 million subscribers – 4 per cent of the total connection. 4G network connection is expected to increase from 17 per cent in 2021 to 33 per cent in 2025.

