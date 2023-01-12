Telecoms: Analysing controversial issues on NITDA Bill

In this analysis, Abolaji Adebayo chronicles stakeholders’ worries over the provision of a bill seeking to raise the power of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) above other regulatory agencies in the information technology sector, which has generated tension among stakeholders

Since the introduction of the Bill, the industry players have frowned at its contents, which they said, if passed, may create additional challenges for both the operators and the myriad of telecoms subscribers in Nigeria. While some stakeholders have condemned the bill for attempting to arrogate the powers of other government agencies to NITDA, there have also been concerns that the bill, if passed into law, will lead to multiple regulations for telecom operators and other service providers in the ICT sector. It is also feared that the bill would worsen the current multiple taxation regime in the telecommunications industry as it empowers NITDA to also impose levies and taxes on all service providers in the ICT ecosystem including start-ups. These concerns, notwithstanding, the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on ICT and Cyber Security on December 23, 2022, held a public hearing on the Bill. The public hearing was, however, stalled due to the absence of key promoters of the bill, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, and the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa.

The bill

It is titled A Bill For An Act To Repeal The National Information Technology Development Agency Act, No 28 2007 And Enact The National Information Technology Development Agency Act To Provide For The Administration, Implementation, Regulation of Information Technology Systems And Practices As Well As Digital Economy In Nigeria And For Related Matters. According to Section 1 of the Bill, the purpose of the Act is to create an effective, impartial, and independent regulatory framework for the development of the Nigerian information technology sector and digital economy, which shall include: “To empower NITDA to “promote and implement policies and strategies on national information technology and digital economy, as created by the Government; promote and support initiatives that provide access to digital services in an efficient, inclusive, secure, and affordable manner; encourage local and foreign investments in information technology and digital economy through regulatory interventions; promote the deployment and use of indigenously produced goods, services and platforms for the development of the digital economy; promote the use of innovative digital services, systems, practices and emerging technology in Nigeria; promote indigenous research and development in information technology and digital economy; protect the rights and interest of all consumers, investors in the Nigerian information technology and digital economy; ensure digital inclusion for persons with special needs, minors and vulnerable persons; and promote and safeguard national interests, safety and security of citizens and foreigners in the use of information technology and digital services.”

Stakeholders’ objection

Meanwhile, all the major stakeholders in the industry including the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Ni-geria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunications Companies (ATCON) have all registered their strong reservations about the Bill. They are against passing of the Bill, stating that it will create duplication of regulations and multiple challenges for the operators and the telecoms subscribers. Their rejection of the controversial Bill has become a trend on Twitter with the hashtag RejectNITDAbill ranking high among trending topics in the country’s Twitter space. According to them, empowering NITDA as another regulator will create multiple and conflicting regulatory schemes that can destabilise the sector.

Controversial issues

For instance, the power to implement all government policies on information technology and digital economy purportedly accorded NITDA by Section 6 (1) of the controversy NITDA Bill was seen as an attempt to usurp the powers of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC, which is mandated under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA 2003) to prepare and implement programmes and plans that promote and ensure the development of the communications industry and provisions of communication services in Nigeria. Sub-section 2 of the same Section 6 states that NITDA under the new bill shall have the power to “test and approve the use of information technology infrastructure and services before adoption in Nigeria.” The stakeholders claimed that this is replicating the power of the NCC to “carry out type approval tests on communication equipment and issue certificates based on technical specifications and standards prescribed from time to time by the Commission” as stipulated by the NCA 2003. While the NITDA Act of 2007 also makes provision for the establishment of the National Information Technology Development Fund, which is to be funded through a levy of 1% of the profit before tax of Nigerian companies with an annual turnover of N100,000,000 and above, stakeholders are raising a red flag on the provision of Section 15 of the new bill which put the control of fund under the control of the NITDA’s director-general. Section 15 of the bill states: “The Director-General of the Agency shall keep proper records of the sources and use of the monies and assets of the Fund and shall render accounts to the Minister, at least once in a fiscal year.” Again, the stakeholders are worried that Section 20 of the bill will worsen the current issue of multiple regulations in the ICT sector and discourage investors as multiple government agencies will be regulating and issuing licences to the same set of companies. This section of the bill is empowering NITDA to issue licences to all companies in the ICT sector. It states that “the Agency shall by Regulation issue licenses and authorisations for operators in the information technology and digital economy sector, and such regulation shall provide for licensing and authorisation criteria including renewal, suspension, and revocation conditions to promote free market operation and competition, among others.” Section 21 of the Bill goes further to specify the categories of companies to be licensed by NITDA and it minced no words in declaring that this will cover all businesses operating in the ICT sector, including those that have been licensed by the NCC. It further said: “The Agency shall classify its licenses and authorisations under any of the following: (1) Product License (2) Service Provider License (3) Platform Provider License.” The stakeholders kicked against such, saying overregulation of the sector is inimical to its development.

Reactions

The President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, said the Draft NITDA Bill would create various challenges in the telecoms sector. The President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, said there was need for public gearing to know the position of every stakeholders, hence the total rejection of the bill. Meanwhile, a legal practioner, Kunle Owolabi, noted that Section 1 of the Bill laid the foundation of converting NITDA from an IT Development Agency to a regulatory outfit. He explained: “The inclusion of the concept of ‘Digital Economy’ as part of its regulatory purview expands its frontiers to matters within the exclusive regulatory mandate of the NCC. This will impact on the Commission’s functions in Section 4 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003; that empowers the Commission to regulate communications services that drive the digital economy. “Also, Section 1 (c) is a mirror copy of Section 4 (1) (a) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 that mandates the NCC to facilitate investment in communications services and a major part of the digital economy is within that parametre. Therefore this section will create a regulatory overlap for matters that relate to communications services. “It is worth noting that the Draft Bill in Clause 33 defines “Platform” to refer to “Foreign digital platform targeting the Nigerian market”. . This definition is clearly making allusion to the internet and the platform providers being enabled by internet services provided by the licensees of the NCC. “This will overlap with NCC function to encourage manufacturing of communications devices and systems in the country.” According to him, the Draft provision will empower NITDA to become a regulatory agency and issue licences for ‘digital services’ and ‘digital economy’ across all sectors of the Nigerian economy, adding that it will lead to imposition of licensing fees and creation of additional burden on current licensees of the Commission. A telecoms industry analyst, Solola Aburi, noted that Section 9 (d) stated that NITDA would develop a framework for the use of digital signatures, digital contracts and other forms of digital transactions or interactions that may require authentication. According to him, the generic use of ‘digital transactions and interactions’ will bring current licensees of the NCC under the regulatory purview of NITDA.

Sole regulatory agency

Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) is the sole regulator of the telecommunication sector in Nigeria which has been powered by the NCC Act of 2003. As the sole regulator of the telecoms sector, NCC is vested with the authority to regulator the sector by making and implementing policies to protect both the operators and subscribers. The regulatory agency is playing a significant imperative role in the growth of the Nigerian telecommunications sector at large. In 1993 when the Nigerian Communication Commission were inaugurated, in its Quarterly report of 2013, that there are guidelines that have been in place since its inception individual/ companies/investors which were later given a mandate to do some technical works in the industry such as repairing and other maintenance of network links.

Last line

Going by the slaveholders’ position, it is evident that the NITDA bill is not welcomed and is expected to be repealed by the National Assembly.

