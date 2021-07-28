Telecoms and its impact on the society

It’s not anymore news that the telecoms industry has seemingly dominated the contemporary Nigerian society, that, its effects have become inevitable. Telecommunications can be defined as the science and activity of sending signals and messages over a long distance by the use of electronic or electrical equipment such as radio, television, telegraph, telephone, computer, cable, and satellite.

The term is often used in its plural form – telecommunications, because it involves many different technologies. Telecommunication – otherwise known as telecoms – occurs when the exchange of information between two entities or individuals includes the use of technology.

Communication technology uses channels to transmit information as electrical signals, either over a physical medium such as signal cables, or in the form of electromagnetic waves. It’s worthy of note that ancient means of communicating over a distance included visual signals namely, beacons, smoke signals, semaphore telegraphs, signal flags and optical heliographs.

A revolution in wireless communication began in the first decade of the 20th century with the pioneering developments in radio communications by Guglielmo Marconi who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1909.

Other highly notable pioneering inventors and developers in the field of electrical and electronic telecommunications include Charles Wheatstone, Samuel Morse, Alexander Graham Bell, Edwin Armstrong, Lee de Forest, John Logie Baird and Philo Farnsworth. Telecoms, which is one of the major factors that constitute an information society, has obviously contributed immensely towards nation-building.

Indeed, its impact on the social, economic and political development of any country in existence cannot be overemphasized. Telecoms has helped vastly in so many areas of human endeavour including information dissemination, easy access to news reportage, education, politics, creation of awareness, advertisement, entertainment, as well as job creation and career cum entrepreneurship development.

The availability of telecommunications has enabled people the world over irrespective of age or status to easily access information even in their bedroom. The stated fact is obvious and indisputable.

The recent introduction of the social media, which can be assess via Smartphones and other related gadgets, has su which were formally done on a low pace with the use of the old telecommunications systems such as television and radio, et cetera.

The provision of the visual satellite dishes has also assisted people from all walks of life to greatly appreciate the use of the television, either domestically or industrially, as a result of its ability to simultaneously assess every facet of the globe at all times.

To say the least, the transmission or dissemination of visual signals with the aid of the television alongside newspapers has helped profoundly in marketing of goods and services. This has been enthused by many schools of thought.

The impact of telecoms on education has become so enormous that it cannot be expressed on a mere sheet of paper. Of course, the functionality of the various distant learning programmes situated all over, which are increasing on a daily basis, wouldn’t have been possible without the telecoms system such as the internet.

More so, the series of educative programmes, soap operas, and what have you, being televised by the various television stations across the country and beyond can equally be included as one of the avenues that have encouraged distant learning.

As regards politics, the telecoms has recently proven to the citizenry that they can as well observe any electoral activity such as voting and counting of election results from their respective homes without stepping out of their respective premises.

The inevitable and essential role of the telecommunications was equally felt in the recently conducted general elections across the federation.

During each of the events, concerned Nigerians were able to painstakingly observe at the comfort of their homes or wherever. It’s no longer news that millions of the citizens are currently employed by several telecom companies operating in the country.

Statistics show that over twenty percent (20%) of Nigerians are presently engaged with various telecoms firms. It suffices to assert that the telecoms industry is, at the moment, one of the major employers of labour in the Nigerian society, likewise other countries across the globe.

The facts are conspicuous and verifiable. Though telecoms technologies play a very vital role in the information society and socio-economic development of any nation, it’s noteworthy that there are several anomalies needed to be addressed in the sector.

A situation whereby uncensored films, pictures, music or what have you are disseminated either via the television or the social media is totally unwholesome to the state of any nation, thus ought to be looked into severely by the apt authorities in the Nigerian society such as the Nigerian Communications Communication (NCC) and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The legislative bodies are equally not left out in putting up formidable laws that would tactically assist in checking the aforementioned societal menace.

The implementation of such proposed bills, if eventually passed into law, should severely be handled by the executive arm. As the world commemorate the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day, the governments at all levels in collaboration with the various concerned agencies ought to prepare a stiff measure that would address the various ongoing questionable acts taking place in the said sector including propaganda, fraud, and all forms of immorality.

This, no doubt, would go a long way towards sustaining sanity in the system. On the other hand, this is also a moment to remind all the broadcasting stations within the shores of the country coupled with the NCC and Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) that the proposed switchover from analogue to digital broadcasting, in line with the ITU earlier directive, ought to be treated as sacrosanct hence shouldn’t be lingered any longer.

In view of this, the awaited practice ought to be seen as long overdue. For Nigeria as a country to truly grow in the area of telecommunication and allied matters, all relevant bodies must be up and doing as well as strictly stick to the rules as they variously carry out their statutory obligations.

Telecoms has undoubtedly assisted tremendously in boosting business prospect and awareness mechanism of every existing locality or entity, but it’s worth noting that a sound and healthy informed society can only be achieved if its telecommunication system is duly regulated by the apt stakeholders.

Aside regulation, the persons and corporate bodies making use of the telecom shouldn’t be told or reminded that whatever that’s worth doing is worth doing well.

Think about it!

