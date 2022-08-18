Telecoms: Battling foreign exchange challenge

Industry players have continued to lament the volatility in the foreign exchange market, saying the situation has killed several telecom projects. While the situation bites harder, stakeholders in the ICT sector have charged government and policymakers to address the challenge and rescue the sector from total collapse. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

The persistent fall of Nigerian currency against the dollar has continued to affect telecommunications business as the prices of inputs keep skyrocketing. In the midst of this and other challenges, telecoms operators are finding it difficult to increase their tariffs for the services they render. All attempts to raise tariffs have been faced with resistance from both the regulator and subscribers. The cost of inputs has continued to rise as naira weakens since the larger percentage of telecoms infrastructures are imported and majority of global economy controlled by dollar. The rate at which Nigerian currency is exchanged for dollar has continued to rise beyond the normal threshold at the parallel market. Many operators in the telecoms industry are unable to source dollars via the official windows; they depend on the black market. The big players, especially the foreign investors in Nigeria, are said to be more favoured, having upper hand over the indigenous investors. The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Estream Networks Ltd, Martins Akingba, said access to forex was not balanced with the big players, as they are able to cross post dollar expenses to foreign subsidiaries. “Despite that, they still compete with small operators in the same space. Practically all of these foreign players are consortium members of submarine cable operators and yet will compete with local players in the same market space at retails,” Akingba explained. The COO disclosed that 80 per cent of telecoms inputs is dollar dominated. He said: “The types and depth of investments indigenous operators can do has a major role to play in their growth. Without gainsaying, our abilities to raise much needed capital is a major reason local telecoms operators go bust. The volatility in the forex market has also worsen the situation as it has killed several expansion telecoms projects. “How can we survive if we are accessing dollar at the recent rate and payback at double some years into the project, because naira keeps on depreciating on a daily basis?”

Naira’s fall

The naira has fallen to successive record lows on the parallel market due to dollar scarcity since July 2021, when the Central Bank of Nigeria stopped forex sales to retail currency traders to ease pressure on reserves and support the official market. One of the major reasons cited for the continuous fall in naira is the inability of Nigeria to produce enough exportable goods. Analysts have blamed the continuous weakening of naira on rising import bill, dollar savings and the accumulation of cryptocurrencies by Nigerians who have lost confidence in the local unit due to its massive devaluation against the greenback currency. However, Iniobong Williams, a crypto trader and founder of Willywealth Trading, blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s foreign exchange policies for the recent slump. He said the announcement that Nigerians buying dollars with naira would be “arrested” made by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, a few days ago also further weakened naira. “I believe this has caused tremendous panic among middlemen who try to bridge the gap for those in need of forex because CBN cannot meet the high demand,” Williams said. “The demand for forex is high right now while supply is limited, hence the hike in exchange rate,” he added. Aside this, activities of the black marketers have also been identified as another major factor weakening naira against dollar. Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted providing foreign exchange to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the country, they have devised other methods of purchasing from official markets. It has been a profitable business for individuals, who have been able to bypass CBN’s numerous restrictions in order to get dollars at official rates.

Local investors’ agony

Industry players claim that the foreign investors in Nigeria have advantage over them, having access to foreign exchange over the local investors. According to Akingba, foreign investors intimidate and dominate the local investors since they (the foreign investors) have unlimited access to dollar, while the local ones struggle to get their inputs imported. He urged policymakers to find a middle ground wherein foreign telecoms operators that have practically unlimited access to capital and other factors of productions do not walk away with practically all the benefits at the same time, stifling indigenous players. “The regulator must grant us access to capital that allows us compete with foreign players effectively. “Similarly, managers of this sector must also ensure that local investors and entrepreneurs have incentives to invest and at the same time, sectoral growth benefits those at the bottom. This can be done through carefully designed policies. “Inclusive growth in this sector remains elusive as inequality persists in these areas I have briefly mentioned. I submit that policymakers must desire that local entrepreneurs who are already disadvantaged from the starting block are intentionally motivated and incentivized to develop local and indigenous content,” he stated. Despite the rising inflation caused by foreign exchange, the telecoms operators in Nigeria are still rolling out services at the same tariff rates.

Impact on services

Inadvertently, the current foreign exchange rate has had adverse effect on telecoms services, the operators have complained. Specifically, the operators under the aegis of Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), emphasised that the high rate had adversely impacted their operations. They said the challenges they encountered in securing required foreign exchange was limiting the deployment of pervasive broadband network nationwide and has threatened the country’s prime position, as the largest telecommunications market in Africa ahead of South Africa in terms of subscriber base.

ALTON’s agitation

The agitation of the association is based on equal treatment for both the service providers and equipment manufacturers. The association claimed that its members, who are service providers, should be treated as manufacturing firms in term of opportunity to access foreign exchange by the banks. ALTON stated that the core network equipment and other auxiliary equipment procured for providing voice and data services, which are equally imported, were equivalent to plant and machinery acquired by the manufacturing firms for the production of goods and services in the country.

Solution

To rescue the sector and the entire nation’s economy, there have been calls for the promotion of local contents to reduce the importation. Stakeholders have also continually advocate for robust policies that will facilitate local contents and promote local talents. Noting this as a major challenge contributing to the persistent devaluation of naira against dollar, the Federal Government pledged to promote indigenous telecoms infrastructures to stop importation of those that could be proved locally. The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, stated this during the maiden edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE) organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC’s) Nigeria Office for Developing Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) recently in Lagos, reiterating government’s commitment to developing local content. He ordered NCC to stop industry players from importing facilities such as SIM cards and others which could be produced in Nigeria. Also, Lead Executive at PIAFo, Omobayo Azeez, said the telecoms sector had unarguably become one indispensable economic enabler for the country and its people. Despite this commendable trajectory, Azeez said the sector remained grossly dependent on foreign inputs which at the end of every operating year result into capital flights in excess of $2.16 billion, which has put the already distressed economy at even more disadvantaged position. “When operators have to depend solely on foreign talents, solutions, equipment and accessories, they will also have to deal with the hassle of accessing forex as one of the major problems. As such, operators suffer, customers suffer and even our dear Naira is also at a receiving end, as it continues to lose value,” he explained. He disclosed that the Federal Government had realised that there was need to reverse this trend and that is the reason this policy has been put together, adding that with the policy in place, the work has just begun because effective implementation of a policy is the true measure of its success. Azeez however urged policymakers to make policy like the National Policy for the promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications sector to come to fruition and create inclusive benefits for individuals, businesses and the economy.

Last line

While battling with the current fiscal situation concerning foreign exchange, which has had adverse effect on telecommunication sector, there is an urgent need for government and policymakers to order CBN and other concerned bodies to make dollar available, especially for local players in the ICT sector.

