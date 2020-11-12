Telecoms: Boosting revenue through effective regulations

Recent declarations by the Nigerian telecom regulators of the amount generated for the government in the last five years further gave credence to the huge potentials in the telecoms. Aside from the sector’s contributions to the country’s GDP, the direct revenue to the government coffers speaks volume of the effective regulatory landscape. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

During a recent oversight function visit to its office by the House of Representatives Committee on Communications, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had disclosed that it had generated a total of N362.344 billion for the government in the last five years.

This, according to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, through its regulatory efforts aimed at ensuring Nigerians enjoy telecommunications services at all times while maintaining sanity among the operators. Although the NCC is categorised as a self-funding organisation (SFO) of the Federal Government and not primarily a revenue-generating agency as it were, its efforts in boosting FG’s revenue through annual remittances through spectrum sales and surplus budgets have been described as commendable by industry stakeholders. Amplifying this in a recent interview, Danbatta said: “Although, NCC’s primary role is not to generate revenue for the government, but to nurture and regulate the industry, figures obtained from the commission show impressive remittance of funds to the coffers of the consolidated revenue of the Federal Government, especially in the last five years.”

According to him, the remittances are paid to the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) annually after the preparation of audited accounts. This is in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007. He noted, however, that NCC had taken initiative to make payments on accounts as revenue is generated.

Efficient spectrum management

One of the revenue sources at NCC’s disposal is the spectrum, which is a scarce national resource for telecommunications services. The telecoms regulator also acknowledged this in a recent presentation, noting that “radio spectrum is a critical, but a scarce and finite national resource that needs to be optimally and efficiently managed in order to support the drive for socio-economic development.”

The management of these resources over the years has earned the Commission accolades from stakeholders over its meticulous auctions, which is adding more revenue to the government’s coffer. In 2016, MTN Nigeria bided and won spectrum in the 2.6GHz band the licence payment of N18.96 billion.

Accordingly, the auction process had afforded both local and foreign operators the opportunity to enjoy equal and unfettered rights of participation in line with the NCC’s desire for transparency and ensuring a level playing field for all. Aside from generating revenue for the government from auction, the Commission in its pro-active regulatory stance also came up with guidelines for spectrum trading, which allows licensed operators to trade unused spectrum among themselves. While this has been commended for ensuring optimum and efficient use of scarce resources, it has also contributed to the revenue generation drive of the Commission. This led to the recent transfer of the spectrum licence of 2 x 10MHz in the 900MHz E-GSM Spectrum band from Intercellular Nigeria Limited to Airtel Networks Limited. According to the trading guidelines, 60 per cent of the net proceeds is to be paid to the NCC as a regulatory fee by the spectrum sellers. This, however, applies only to the trading of spectrum acquired through the administrative process, which is much cheaper than those obtained through the process of auction. In line with the guidelines, Intercellular was said to have paid the sum of N8.9 billion to the NCC for onward payment into the government’s coffer.

Regulatory fine

As a way of setting standards and maintaining sanity in the sector, the regulator acting in line with the Nigeria Communications Act has had to deploy sanctions to bring operators into line. One of such was the landmark fine against MTN in 2015. Recall that MTN was initially fined N1.04 trillion in October 2015 by the NCC for failing to disconnect around 5.1 million subscribers from its network for not having been registered as of September 2015, as prescribed by the regulatory agency. The total sum was based on a fine of N200, 000 for each unregistered subscriber. However, after prolonged negotiation with both the regulatory agency and the Federal Government, the company had the fine reduced to N330 billion. With the resolution mid June 2016, there was an agreement for settlement over a three-year period. MTN completed the payment of the fine last year. Other telecom operators have also at one time or the other had to pay fine for contravening the industry regulation. All these contributed to the revenue going into the government’s purse through the NCC.

5G coming

With attention shifting to the fifth generation of technology known as 5G, the country would be gaining tremendously from the needed spectrum that would be sold as well as the impacts on the economy when the service is rolled out. Countries that have started deploying the service are already reaping benefits from spectrum auctions. Taiwan, for instance had early this year U.S$4.61 billion from the first phase of its 5G auction, according to the country’s the National Communications Commission (NCC) said. The amount, which was about 4.6 times more than the floor price, was the world’s third-highest, the commission said. Before that, Italy had also raised 6.55 billion euros (US$7.31 billion) in its first 5G auction in 2018, while Germany obtained 6.5 billion euros in its auction last year. For the Nigerian telecom regulator, the next agenda is to take the country’s broadband project a notch higher with 5G deployment. According to the EVC, the socio-economic benefits of the expansion in telecommunications capabilities embarked upon by the Commission would be of immense benefit to the country, especially with the rollout of the 5G technology, which currently is being test-run in about 40 countries. He added that this would be a significant upgrade for networks and will be the backbone for the ICT industry post-pandemic recovery. “According to the ITU, 5G technology is expected to connect people, things, data, applications, transport systems, and cities in smart networked communications environments. 5G is meant to seamlessly connect a massive number of embedded sensors in virtually everything through the ability to scale down in data rates, power, and mobility – providing extremely lean and low-cost connectivity solutions. “The Commission is vigorously working to establish a policy for 5G with multi-sector Stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), The Academia, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Industry Consultative Advisory Forum (ICAF) and a host of others,” Danbatta had said recently.

Contributions to GDP

Aside from direct revenue to the government, the efficient regulatory atmosphere in the telecom sector could also be traced to the increasing contributions of telecoms to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As of the second quarter this year, economic data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) the Information and Communications Technology sector of the economy had contributed by 17.83 per cent in the second quarter. This was boosted by activities in the telecommunications sub-sector, which share of the GDP contribution stood at 14.30 per cent in the quarter under review. At a period when most sectors came out negative, the ICT sector in the second quarter recorded a growth rate of 15.09 per cent in real terms, year on year. Compared to the rate recorded in the corresponding period of 2019, this was an increase of 6.09 per cent points. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, quarter on quarter, the sector exhibited a growth of 20.32 per cent in real terms. The telecommunications contribution to the economy in the second quarter translates to N2.272 trillion, up from N1.821 trillion in the first quarter of the year. Economy experts note that the performance of the telecom was not unexpected as it remained the only active sector when the economy was shut down in the second quarter due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Interestingly, it is expected that the growth will be sustained as the telecommunications remains a major driver of the economy even before the pandemic. While attributing the second quarter performance of the ICT sector to the sound regulatory environment enthroned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), stakeholders in the industry have called for strategic policy measures to sustain the growth. Specifically, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo hinged the growth on so many factors including the investor-friendly policy and regulatory environment championed by the leadership of NCC, the commitment of all stakeholders, consistent investment in network maintenance and expansion, and sacrifice by sector operators.

Last line

Given the positive impacts that have been made over the years, there is a need for the NCC to sustain its current template of ensuring effective regulation of the telecoms sector in a manner that would be more mutually beneficial to the industry players, the consumers of the telecoms services and to the Nigerian government.

