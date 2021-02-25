Telecoms boosts Nigeria’s economy by N13.3trn in 12 months

…accounts for 8.7% of GDP

Activities in the telecommunications sector contributed a total of N13.3 trillion to Nigeria’s economy between January and December 2020, New Telegraph has learnt. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the sector was the second- largest contributor after crop production in the agriculture sector.

The NBS data revealed that while the telecoms sector’s GDP contribution stood at N2.7 trillion in the first quarter of the year, it increased to N3.8 trillion in the second quarter. There was, however, a slight decline in the third quarter as the sector’s contribution stood at N3.03 trillion at current basic prices. By the fourth quarter, activities in the sector hit N3.7 trillion. With this, the sector accounted for 8.7 per cent of the country’s GDP at Current Basic Price, which stood at N152.3 trillion at the end of the year.

The NBS data showed that the Information and Communications Technology sector, led by telecommunications, remained one of the major drivers of the economy. According to NBS, the ICT sector, which is one of the main drivers of non-oil growth, is composed of the four activities of Telecommunications and Information Services; Publishing; Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production; and Broadcasting. While ICT’s total nominal contributions to the GDP in the first quarter stood at N3.7 trillion, telecommunications alone accounted for 73 per cent of the total figure. In the second quarter, total ICT’s contributions to the economy stood at N4.8 trillion, out of which telecoms accounted for 79 per cent. The third-quarter data also showed that while ICT contributed a total of N3.7 trillion, the telecoms’ portion of the total value was 81 per cent. In the fourth quarter, total ICT’s contribution stood at 4.7 trillion, out of which telecoms accounted for 79 per cent.

In its sector by sector analysis of the GDP, NBS noted that “the ICT sector recorded a growth rate of 14.95 per cent in real terms, year on year, an increase of 6.45 per cent points over the corresponding period of 2019. Quarter on quarter, the sector exhibited a growth rate of 22.62 per cent in real terms.

“For 2020, the growth rate was 13.18 per cent compared to 9.17 per cent a year earlier. The sector contributed 15.06 per cent to aggregate real GDP in Q4’20, higher than the same quarter of the previous year in which it represented 13.12 per cent and higher than the preceding quarter, in which it represented 13.47 per cent.

The total contribution of ICT at the end of 2020 stood at 15.05 per cent.” Industry stakeholders have commended the increasing contributions of telecoms to the country’s GDP, while also calling for favourable policies to sustain the gains. Specifically, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said to sustain the gains, the country would need to continue to invest in network expansion and maintenance operations, access to foreign exchange to procure network critical equipment, consistency in policy, and policy environment. Adebayo said there should be access to spectrum and friendly policies around its allocation, assignment, and cooperation between the stakeholders.

In a report released mid-last year, giving an outlook of the telecoms sector, a financial research firm, Afrinvest, projected that the telecoms would remain strong despite the economic crunch occasioned by the coronavirus outbreak. According to the research firm, while there is an immediate worry over other sectors due to the impacts of the pandemic, the telecoms sector was expected to remain resilient as the digital economy has boomed during the lockdown implemented to fight the virus.

Afrinvest noted that the industry had remained the fastest-growing, the most resilient and the largest contributor to the country’s economic growth. Mobile subscriptions, especially for data, have been on a steady increase over the years, but became astronomic in the wake of the pandemic. According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), data subscriptions in the country stood at 154 million as of December 2020. The researchers at Afrinvest, however, said that despite this, the sector was not at its full potential yet given weak broadband penetration and the huge prospects for mobile money under the right regulatory framework. “These opportunities drive our optimistic outlook for the sector despite weak macroeconomic conditions,” it said.

