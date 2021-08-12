Telecoms: Counting gains of GSM, 20 years on

This August marks 20 years of GSM revolution in Nigeria, a development that makes it possible for all Nigerians to have phones in their pockets. Despite myriads of challenges that have seen the industry players plead for help on many occasions, the telecommunications sector remains one of the major drivers of the nation’s economy. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Last Sunday, August 8, 2021, made it exactly 20 years that the first two licences for digital mobile communications services popularly referred to as GSM, were issued in Nigeria to the duo of MTN and the then Econet, which has transmuted over the years to what is now known as Airtel. Looking back, there is no doubt that the country has fared well. From a paltry 450,000 fixed lines in 2001, the country, as of June this year, had 187 million actively connected lines. The nation’s teledensity stood at 98.28 per cent at the end of June, 2021, from almost zero point before the GSM emergence.

But it has not been all rosy, despite the fact that all sectors of the nation’s economy now rest squarely on telecommunications services. In fact, the dependence on telecoms has exposed the inadequacy of the sector, especially in the area of infrastructure.

With over $70 billion sunk into infrastructure building over the last 20 years, the sheer existence of over 200 access gaps and the perennial service quality challenge indicate that the operators may have just been scratching the surface in terms of infrastructure investments. These challenges, however, cannot take away the gains of the telecommunications revolutions in Nigeria, which, of course, are numerous.

The gains

The Nigerian telecoms market is ranked as the largest and fastest growing in Africa and among the 10 fastest growing telecom markets in the world, an indication of its robustness of return on investments. From a private sector investment of about $50 million in 1999, the telecom industry in Nigeria had, by end of 2017, attracted not less than $70 billion in private sector investments and foreign direct investment (FDI), according to Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this recently, said the telecoms sector’s contribution to GDP had been growing at about $5 billion every quarter.

Over the years, the sector’s contributions to GDP have been on the increase. Aside from connecting Nigerians for social and economic interactions, telecommunications has become the bedrock of the Nigerian society. Today, Nigerians have the opportunity to carry out several banking transactions on the mobile phone, while on the move. Millions of Nigerians use the shortcode platform provided by the mobile network operators to access banking services daily through their phones.

The EVC of NCC also amplified the importance of telecoms to banking recently when he declared that telecommunications remains the best enabler in expanding the frontiers of financial inclusion in Nigeria. Also, thousands of Nigerians are employed either directly or indirectly in the telecommunications. According to the industry report for the year 2020, which was recently released by NCC, six of the telecom companies comprising MTN, Airtel, Globacom, 9mobile, Ntel, and Smile Communications, had employed directly a total of 7,381 Nigerians as of December 2020.

These are aside from those employed by Internet Service Providers, Value Added Services (VAS) providers and other segments of the telecoms market. Highlighting the impacts of telecoms on the lives of Nigerians over the last 20 years, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said: “Before GSM technology, there was Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, but all these have transformed to total neutrality of technology, leading to availability of service and quality of service, among others, and they have brought about significant improvement on mobile communications.

We have transformed from 1G technology, which was the CDMA technology, to 2G 2.5G, (voice only) 3G, 3.5G, 4G and 5G technology.” According to him, “these transformations are function of technology, but the beauty of it is that Nigeria moved at the right speed of technology, and if the country had not moved in that speed by adopting emerging technologies, we would not have had that rapid growth. “Today, there is no kind of service you find on the network of developed countries that are not on our networks in Nigeria and we give the credit to our operators. So, part of the progress we have made as a country is by accepting and adopting the rapid changes in technology.”

Boosting government’s revenue

Between 2015 and 2017, NCC said it had remitted a total sum of N133.4 billion to the consolidated revenue fund of the Federal Government. Although NCC’s primary role is not to generate revenue for government, but to nurture and regulate the industry, figures obtained from the Commission show impressive remittance of funds to the coffers of the consolidated revenue of the Federal Government, especially in the first two years of the current administration. In September last year, the Commission said it had remitted a total of N362.34 billion to government coffers in the last five years. Earlier this year, the duo of MTN and Airtel had also applied for the renewal of their licences for another 10 years with billions of naira. Specifically, Airtel had officially announced it paid N71.6 billion ($189 million) for the same 10-year tenured UAS licence in January this year. The various spectrum auctions done by NCC since the telecoms revolution started in Nigeria two decades ago have fetched government huge revenues. For instance, in 2001, MTN and Airtel (Econet) paid $285 million for their cellular licences. Globacom and Etisalat also paid in 2002 and 2008 respectively before they commenced commercial services. In the first five years of the revolution, reports show that over $400 million had accrued to government coffers from spectrum sales alone. Between January and May this year, NCC reported that it had generated N150 billion spectrum revenue for the Federal Government, thereby exceeding the projected N36 billion revenue from the source for 2021.

Challenges

However, 20 years after telecoms liberalisation, many challenges are still standing in the way of Nigeria harnessing the full potential of telecommunications. As a matter of fact, the issue of poor quality of service remains a major headache for most telecoms consumers in the country today, and that is as a result of several challenges militating against efficient services delivery. The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had recently cited power as one of the biggest challenges facing telecommunications operations in the country. With the poor power supply from national grid, Danbatta said service providers are spending huge amount of money on a daily basis to power their base stations. The EVC noted that the issue of multiple regulations and multipletaxation continued to hold the sector back. “The unfair taxes and billing levied on telcos constitute a drawback to infrastructure deployment in the telecoms sector,” he said. However, he said engagements were on-going with different tiers of government and government agencies at federal, state and local government levels. Again, there are still complaints of billings for undelivered messages, charge for dropped calls, which increase the operators’ revenues, but leave deep holes in the pockets of subscribers. Equally, subscribers have complained that Internet service remained a challenge, just as much as uploading and downloading. All the telecom operators are said to be exhibiting grave deficiencies in their service delivery from small to dominant operators. According to the President, National Association Telecommunications Subscribers of Nigeria (NATCOMMS), Deolu Ogunbanjo, the issue of poor quality of service in the country can be traced to inadequate base stations. Ogunbanjo said that United Kingdom with population less than Nigeria had over 60,000 base stations, while base stations in Nigeria is still less than 40,000. He added that issues around ‘Right of Way’ approvals and closure of base stations by state government agencies had also impacted negatively on the quality of service being delivered by telecommunications operators. “There is need for more stakeholders’ engagement between NCC and telecommunications operators and state governments to resolve socioeconomic factors that are frustrating operators in deploying infrastructure for improved quality of service. “Operators need to build more base stations to improve capacity of their network with digital radio equipment,” Ogunbanjo said. In clear terms, operators lack capacity to meet the demand of subscribers and they have no apologies for that. Meanwhile, the operators are also blaming high cost of doing business, rising insecurity and widespread cases of theft of their vital equipment and so on for worsening quality of service. They also point at forced relocation of hundreds of kilometers of fibre optic cables as a result of road works as well as difficult access to sites and community relations troubles.

Last line

Looking at where the country was 20 years ago and where it is now in terms of telecommunications, there is indeed a need for celebration of the milestones that have been achieved. However, a lot still needs to be done in terms of policy implementation to address challenges militating against the sector’s growth.

Like this: Like Loading...