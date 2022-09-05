Business

Telecoms: FG suspends proposed 5% excise duty

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Federal Government has on Monday suspended the proposed five per cent excise duty on telecommunications services.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.

Pantami said the decision to suspend the tax was arrived at by stakeholders, asserting that the telecommunications sector already has challenges of multiple taxes.

The minister made the announcement during the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty for the Digital Economy Sector.

According to the minister, the telecommunications sector is already overburdened by excessive and multiple taxation.

The Federal Government through the Budget Office of the Federation had earlier revealed that it would begin the implementation of its proposed excise duties on telecommunication services and beverages in 2023.

However, Pantami had maintained that he was against the implementation of this tax, which would increase the cost of telecommunication services for Nigerians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

YouTube to hold 3rd Africa Day Concert in Nigeria

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Video search engine, YouTube, has said that its 3rd edition of the Africa Day Concert would be held in Nigeria on May 25, 2022, as it reaffirmed commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa. The search engine said content creators, aspiring producers and songwriters in the region would receive support to scale and […]
Business

Nigeria, UAE’s spat dips EgyptAir’s passenger traffic

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

REDUCED TRAFFIC To avoid fake declaration of COVID-19 test, EgpptAir recommends three or four tests   Passenger traffic to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Cairo, Egypt, has considerably dwindled following cessation of flight operations between Nigeria and UAE occasioned by diplomatic face-off over rapid COVID-19 tests for intending travelers to the Arabian country.   […]
Business

Skill acquisition: NCoS empowers 170 inmates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Gombe State, says it has trained 170 inmates of the Billiri Medium Security Custodial Centre in 2021. Mr Christopher Jen, Deputy Controller of Corrections, in charge of the facility, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Billiri. Jen said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica