Telecoms: FG suspends proposed 5% excise duty

The Federal Government has on Monday suspended the proposed five per cent excise duty on telecommunications services.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.

Pantami said the decision to suspend the tax was arrived at by stakeholders, asserting that the telecommunications sector already has challenges of multiple taxes.

The minister made the announcement during the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty for the Digital Economy Sector.

According to the minister, the telecommunications sector is already overburdened by excessive and multiple taxation.

The Federal Government through the Budget Office of the Federation had earlier revealed that it would begin the implementation of its proposed excise duties on telecommunication services and beverages in 2023.

However, Pantami had maintained that he was against the implementation of this tax, which would increase the cost of telecommunication services for Nigerians.

