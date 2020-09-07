Business

Telecoms firm hires chief commercial officer

The Board of Directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), has appointed Stjepan Udovicic as the chief commercial officer of 9mobile. He joined 9mobile directly from Axiata Group Berhad through its Cambodian subsidiary, Smart, where he grew a successful commercial team.

 

In a statement by the company, Udovicic had worked in the information and technology and telecoms sectors  in Europe, Asia and Africa, engaging in growing development in the media and telecoms spaces.

 

He is expected to implement his vast experiences in product development, product design, product pricing and customer relationship management, focusing on product delivery into the physical and digital interfaces in the telecom firm.

 

At Axiata, he served as marketing director at Orange Romania for three and half years, developing products and services, digital, brand, and pricing.

He also worked with Etisalat as customer experience director, spending time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, described Udovicic as a hardworking professional and that he represents the 9mobile spirit.

