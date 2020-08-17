News

Telecoms: ICAF seeks quick passage of infrastructure protection bill

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF), a body established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to cater to the interests of telecom consumers in the country, has called for accelerated passage of the Critical National Infrastructure Protection Bill by the National Assembly.

 

The bill, which had been before the Assembly for more than six years, when passed into law, would ensure that telecoms infrastructure around the country was protected and identified as an important national asset.

 

However, in the absence of the law, the Federal Government had recently ordered security agencies in the country to ensure the protection of all telecoms’ facilities.

 

The forum at its first virtual meeting held at the weekend, commended the attention theissueof telecom infrastructureprotectionhad received from the Federal Government in recent times.

 

It also called on the NCC to sustain the administrative advocacy on obtaining Executive Order, as well as the legislative process to ensure the passage of the bill.

 

ICAF also requested all telecom  consumer rights advocacy groups to enhance their activities and programmes on telecom consumer information and education; and to be involved in synergy with the commission to increase sensitisation on infrastructure protection.

 

At the meeting anchored from the NCC’s Head Office in Abuja, the commission reiterated its commitment to increase its partnership with consumer rights advocacy groups in the sector to expand the sphere of consumer education through timely, accurate and adequate information sharing to enhance the level of education of the average telecom consumer

