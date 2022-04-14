Telecoms: Inactive mobile lines decline to 105.8m

Revenue-generating SIMs hit 65%

From over 108 million in December last year, the number of inactive Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) across the mobile networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile decreased to 105.8 million in February this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This came as a reprieve for the telecom operators that had been witnessing a steady rise in abandoned lines for months. As of August 2021, inactive lines across the network stood at 139 million. According to industry analysts, the surge in the number of unused SIMs over the past months was worsened by the introduction of the compulsory linkage of SIMs to the users’ National Identification Numbers (NINs).

A mobile line is said to be inactive if it is not used by the subscriber to make or receive calls and/or access data services for 90 days, at the minimum. Such lines are separated from active lines as they generate no revenue for telecom operators within the stated period. According to the latest subscriber data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile had a total of N303.6 million connected lines as of February this year. However, active lines across the networks at the end of the month stood at 197.7 million. This means that the telecom operators were able to generate revenue from 65 per cent of their connected lines in February. As of December 2021, total active mobile lines stood at 195 million. This showed a 2.6 million increase in the number of active lines across the networks between December 2021 and February 2022. While the telecoms operators have always had inactive lines alongside the increase in active users and new activations, the ban on new SIM registration and the inability of many subscribers to retrieve their lines between December 9, 2020, and April 19, 2021, worsened the situation as abandoned lines continued to pile up each month. As of November 2020, the number of inactive lines across the networks stood at 90 million. The figure increased to 95 million in December and then to 99 million by January 2021. By February 2021, the figure had climbed to 102.7 million. In March, inactive lines stood at 105 million, while it increased to 107 million in April. In May, the figure rose to 108.6 million and continued to rise until it hit a peak of 139 million in August 2021.

Meanwhile, industry analysts have also attributed the increasing number of inactive lines, which predated the recent ban, to the fact that SIM cards are now easy to acquire and dump According to them, the MNOs were also contributing to the increase through their aggressive marketing strategy of offering SIMs to customers for free. At the beginning of the telecoms revolution in 2001, a SIM was sold for as high as N60,000. However, the stiff competition among the telecom operators for the subscribers has pushed many of them to be offering their SIMs for free, laced with promises of free credit and data upon activation. This paper’s investigations revealed that most of the subscribers often go for the new lines to enjoy the freebies only to discard the lines once the gift period is over.

But with the new condition that subscribers are to present their National Identification Number (NIN) before buying a newSIM, industry analystssaid the situation would improve for the better as people would now buy SIMs only when it is necessary and not just because an operator is running a promo. Also with the new number managementpolicyrecentlyintroduced by NCC, subscribers whose lines have been inactive for 12 months would forfeit them. In a recently released numbering plan regulation, NCC said it would henceforth withdraw inactive lines after 12 months. “Subscriber numbers that have not generated revenue by originating calls will automatically be recovered after 12 consecutive months,” part of the new numbering plan read. In the new plan, NCC said it would conduct a regular audit in order to ascertain the level of utilization of numbers assigned to operators.

“The numbers issued will be categorised as follows: Assigned i.e. total number assigned by the regulator including operator codes; Quantity of numbers already assigned and sold to subscribers (SIM cards); Quantity of numbers in trade channels i.e. numbers with assigned SIM cards but not yet sold; Revenue generating subscribers during the preceding 90 days before the reporting period; and Quantity of numbers inquarantine,” theCommission said. Describing the numbers as scarce resources that must be well managed by the regulator, NCC noted that recent developments in the global telecommunications industry such as machine to machine (M2M) communications, the internet of things, over-the-top services, and other services made possible by fourth-generation networks and the futuristic 5G/6G technologies necessitated a review of the country’s numbering plan.

