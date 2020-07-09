Telecoms: Kano overtakes Ogun in mobile subscriptions

Kano State has displaced Ogun State as the second largest in terms of active mobile subscribers, New Telegraph has learnt. This is according to the latest telecoms data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which revealed that while Lagos remained at the top with 23.3 million active voice subscriptions as of end of March 2020, Kano came second with 12.1 million subscriptions. Before now, Ogun State, which shares a boundary with Lago, had always occupied the second position.

However, the Q1 2020 data showed that the state had slipped to the third position with 10.9 million subscriptions as of March-end. According to the NBS data, total voice subscriptions across all telecommunications networks in the country stood at 189.3 million at the end of the quarter, while the top three states accounted for 46.3 million, representing 24 per cent of the total figure. In terms of internet subscriptions, the three leading states also recorded the highest figure for subscriptions.

Lagos led with 17 million internet subscriptions, while Kano still came second with 8.3 million as Ogun came third with 8 million internet subscriptions. Bayelsa, Ekiti, and Ebonyi states recorded the least number of voice subscriptions in the period under review. While Bayelsa had 1.3 million voice subscriptions as of March, Ekiti and Ebonyi recorded 1.6 million and 1.7 million respectively. The population of the three states, according to the NBS statistics, stood at 2.2 million, 3.2 million, and 2.8 million, in that order.

In terms of internet subscriptions, Bayelsa state also had the least connectivity in the country as it recorded 985,893 active users at the end of the quarter. The number of Internet users in Ekiti and Ebonyi states stood at 1.3 million and 1.2 million respectively.

Further analysis of the states’ subscriptions showed that telecommunications connectivity is higher in the cosmopolitan states, a development that has seen stakeholders in the sector clamouring for extension of telecommunications infrastructure to all parts of the country. According to the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, there are about 225 communities in Nigeria that are yet to receive or make a voice.

While calling for more investments in infrastructure to extend telecoms coverage across the country, Teniola said there were about 20 million Nigerians without access to the internet. Similarly, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, recently disclosed that about 40 million were still being deprived access to telecommunications services due to over 200 access gaps recorded in the information and communication technology industry. Speaking at a recent forum, Danbatta called for urgent actions to bridge these gaps.

He said: “In Nigeria, we have more than 200 access gaps. We know where these gaps are and you won’t believe this, but these access gaps deprive Nigerians, close to 40 million of them, access to telecoms services. “When we talk about policies that need to be put in place to improve internet services, we need to look at what we can we do to fast track plugging these access gaps because unless we do something, many of our citizens would continue to live without access to the internet, especially the right kind of internet connectivity, the high-speed internet, which must be facilitated by broadband infrastructure.” Danbatta maintained that the infrastructure that is necessary to facilitate access to the internet must be available, noting, however, that the Federal Government had started the process and had already divided the country into seven zones, with each zone having a licensee to deploy broadband infrastructure. “The whole essence is to provide that connectivity which is necessary; and connectivity that is easily accessible and easily available and of course, affordable, to the masses of this country. I believe other countries are doing the same so that access to the internet can be facilitated at the right speed and time, irrespective of where our citizens are located. Access is very important,” he noted. The NCC chief executive insisted that connectivity was key to empowering citizens, socially and economically, adding that it would play a critical role in the country’s digital transformation drive.

