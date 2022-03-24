Telecoms: Mass exit looms in VAS segment

74 licences expire this year

The Value-Added Services (VAS) business segment of the Nigerian telecommunications sector may shrink further this year as more companies exit the business, New Telegraph has learnt. This is even as 74 VAS licences issued five years ago will be expiring this year with a slim chance of renewal by the affected companies going by antecedents. Before now, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), had expressed worry over the poor rate of licence renewal in the VAS segment, while many of the active licensees were also found to be defaulting in paying their statutory operation fees to the regulator. This, the companies have blamed on the unfavourable operating environment leading to loss of revenue. Checks by our correspondent revealed that the 74 firms are providing service in the Short Number Service (SNS) category of the VAS business. While some of the licences expire at the end of this month, some have until December this year.

According to NCC’s rule, the service providers have the right to renew their licences at the rate of N500,000 for another five years, failure upon which the licence would be submitted by them or withdrawn by the regulator. However, going by the complaints of the VAS operators that the business has become unprofitable since the introduction of Do-Not-Disturb (DND), many of them may not be renewing their licences. Late last year, NCC disclosed that a total of 27 service providers, mainly from the VAS segment had returned their licences between 2018 and 2020 as they ceased operation. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, outside the big GSM operators such as MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile, many of the small operators in the sector are struggling to survive. This was the crux of a special forum tagged Talk To The Regulator (TTTR) held in Lagos recently. Speaking at the forum, the EVC stated: “We are very much aware that not all our licensees are doing as well as they ought to be doing. Several licensees are struggling to pay their staff, many are unable to comply with basic licence obligations, several are defaulting in the payment of their Annual Operating Levies (AOL), and the level of interconnect and other inter-licensee indebtedness is still unacceptably high.”

Lamenting the poor state of some of the licensees, Danbatta, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Mr Adeleke Adewolu, noted that the industry could only achieve the national interest objectives set out in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) and other policy instruments if most of our licensees are operating at optimal strength. He said this was why the Commission organised the forum for the operators to table their issues and to identify areas for regulatory interventions. Some of the operators, who spoke at the forum, especially the VAS providers, blamed the mobile network operators (MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile) for their woes. According to them, the MNOs have been short-changing them in VAS revenue sharing, which is why many VAS providers have shut down.

The VAS operators render services such as caller ring back tunes, health tips, daily motiva-tional quotes, sport/entertainment news and the likes, which are delivered to mobile subscribers and the subscribers are charged through deduction of their call credit. However, in sharing the revenue, they said the MNOs would first deduct 20 per cent as a fee for recharge card printing and Annual Operating Levy (AOL), before sharing the remaining as 60/40, which is affecting their business. They added that they also pay AOL from the same revenue that the MNOs have deducted AOL from, thus making double payment to the regulator. Based on their initial growth rate and revenue being generated from the business, the VAS market was in 2018 valued at $200 million and was projected to reach $500 million by 2021. That projection failed as the +business has however come under the scrutiny of the regulator following increasing complaints from telecom subscribers who are being forced to pay for services they did not request. The subscribers’ complaints had compelled NCC to enforce the implementation of the ‘Do-Not-Disturb’ code, which allows mobile users to block unwanted messages. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, as of December 2019, over 22 million mobile subscribers had activated the ‘Do-Not-Disturb’ code to block all unsolicited messages.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...