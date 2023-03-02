Telecoms: Meeting 120,000 km of fibre cable requirement

Broadband penetration has remained a major issue that militates against robust telecom services in some areas due to lack of fibre cables to the technology. Abolaji Adebayo reports

Despite the efforts towards making telecommunication services ubiquitous in the country, years after its introduction in Nigeria, a number of areas still remained underserved while many others especially the rural areas are not enjoying telecom services at all due to insufficient infrastructures needed to expand the services to such areas. Currently, less than 70,000 km optic fibre is deployed in the country limiting wider pervasive coverage in Nigeria. This, according to stakeholders, has continued to affect so many development in the country as evident in the last week elections in the country. It was expected that a larger percentage of areas Nigeria would have been covered with broadband that virtually every resident no matter their area of abode would enjoy telecom services. However, there are challenges militating against the motive such as infrastructure deficit, policy, funding and others. These have been identified as some of the factors hindering broadband penetration in Nigeria, and have become the major concern for the telecoms regulator and the stakeholders in the telecommunications sector. Broadband penetration in Nigeria is expected to reach 70 per cent in 2025 as targeted by the Nigerian communications Commission in its Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. The target is also to reach at least 90 per cent of the country’s population. Part of the the Plan also targets a speed of a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data (i.e., 2 per cent of median income or 1 per cent of minimum wage). Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had reiterated that there is need to bridge the gap in the fiber optic cables needed to broaden the country’s broadband, stating that the country needs 120,000 additional kilometres of fibre optic cables to meet the New National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2025 target. The plan was packaged to accelerate high speed internet and broadband access to the underserved and unserved areas to promote digital economy across the country. The target is to remove barriers to expanding services to the mass market for deeper penetration and adoption, hence, the development of socio-economy. However, the progress seems to be slow as the five-year strategy to drive internet and broadband penetration and scale up the nation’s broadband growth by 70 per cent remains just two years. Without the deployment of the necessary infrastructures, the plan might be unrealistic while the efforts might be futile. But for the infrastructures to be in place with the fibre to drive the broadband, there are some bottlenecks to be cleared. For the realisation of the target, the agency plans to facilitate deployment of 120,000 kilometer of fibre across the country and connect 60 per cent of communication towers with fibre. Taxes The regulatory agency understands that the taxes payable by the operators and Infrastructure companies constitute major setback for the project and especially the Right of Way (RoW) collected by the state governments. Industry players attributed the tardiness in the progress to the higher price charged on right of way (RoW) by the state governments. The National Economic Council (NEC) stipulated N145 per meter price for the RoW, but many of the state governments have been charging more than 300 per cent of the price. The NCC was urged to look towards sending a bill for harmonisation RoW prices to the national assembly to compel the state governments to revert to the N145 per meter stipulated by NEC, else Nigeria will continue to lag behind in broadband development. Stakeholders said the country would need a law to compel the states to charge only N145 recommended by NEC, saying without a law, states may not reduce the charges as they all want to generate more revenue. Out of about 120,000 km of fibre network required for pervasive coverage in Nigeria, only a paltry 69,000 km fibre has been deployed. The NCC said although it has tried to get the governors buy into ‘broadband for all’ concept catching on in many developed countries, they had remained adamant and retained very outrageous right of way prices which practically frustrate the efforts of cable operators and infrastructure Companies from deploying broadband services for the last mile. Despite the call by the federal government, through the National Economic Council, NEC for all stakeholders to peg Right of Way prices at N145 per metre, Operators are still made to cough out well over N5000 per meter in some states, creating serious bottleneck to last mile deployment and the broadband policy’s 70 per cent broadband penetration target by 2025. It was gathered that after much outcry, only 11 states out of 36 reviewed their charges downward. States like Rivers and Abia are said to charge up to N1,500 and N2,000 respectively, while others like Lagos, Delta and Ogun charge up to N5,840, N4,600 and N6,500 respectively. However, the NCC said it is still appealing to state governments across the country to consider reduction of current charges for Right of Ways in the interest of national economic development. Funding Funding is one of the factors hindering the deployment of the broadband infrastructures in the country. To tack this challenge, the NCC set up a committee to rally the financial institutions to finance its National Communication Backbone project, estimated at N800 billion channeled towards broadband infrastructure deployment. The committee is to, among others, initiate engagements with identified sources of funding including Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), Africa Development Bank (AfDB), and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) among others. The committee, comprising various telecoms players including the operators and the stakeholders, is to facilitate the deployment of broadband infrastructures under a project named National Communications Backbone (NCB). Chaired by NCC’s Director of Digital Economy, Dr. Augustine Nwaulune, with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos), and Tower Companies (TowerCos) as members, the Committee, christened the National Broadband Infrastructure Joint Committee (NBIJC), is saddled with the responsibility of supporting the drive towards the realisation of the NCB targets, as outlined in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. The committee, in collaboration with the Commission, is also expected to organise an NCB financing workshop and invite all the major financial institutions, MNOs and InfraCos, and present the project, estimated at N800 billion, for adoption and financing. Policy For all the efforts to be fruitful, there is need to make favourable policies which will enhance and accelerate the deployment of the infrastructures. Industry players urged the Commission and the governments to back up all the efforts and strategies with the policies that would drive and accelerate deployment of infrastructures. Vandalisation Another challenge talked about by the stakeholders is the vandalisation of telecom infrastructures. According to them, insecurity and vandalisation of telecommunication infrastructure in most parts of the country lead to the loss of investment worth millions of dollars. “Road construction also contributes to the destruction of mostly fibre cables on Rights-of-Way and harassment/extortions by host communities. The sum total of the situation is that operators are discouraged from investments in infrastructure deployment in those volatile regions, further increasing the infrastructure deficit in the all 774 LGAs in Nigeria will enjoy broadband,” they stated. They also noted that the dearth of master plans for infrastructure locations like road networks, water, oil and gas pipelines in new town developments and others is affecting the deployment of telecom infrastructures in the country. They urged infrastructure managers at the Federal, State and Local governments to involve their town planners and others in master plan developments to avoid situations of constantly destroying these critical telecoms installations. While they rallied the industry to adequately prepare for the new 5G network in the country, they called for concerted efforts to tackle challenges, which stemmed from poor fibre infrastructure, stiff and choking regulatory barriers, which are discouraging investors and provision of other physical infrastructure. Speaking at the Telecoms Infrastructure Forum on 5G Regime in Lagos organised by Infrastructure Quarterly Magazine recently, the stakeholders noted that infrastructure is at the base of growing the 5G network and services in Nigeria, “hence efforts at providing enabling infrastructure for 5G in the country requires a multi-stakeholder approach to achieve.” Local sourcing To them, the overdependence on foreign telecoms infrastructure input where local products subsist, especially for fibre, remains another challenge, adding that reports from NCC have it that Nigeria with about 126.6 million Internet users rates topmost yet has a fibre deficit of about 167,000km. They revealed that the fibre component can now be sourced locally with Coleman’s Fibre-Optic cable factory in Ogun State. NCC’s plan Danbatta had hinted that there is a holistic, strategic plan being conscientiously implemented to address the infrastructure deficit in the telecommunications sector with the objective to bridge the digital divide which had undermined Nigeria’s march to a robust digital economy. He stated that all 774 LGAs in Nigeria will soon enjoy broadband. He had emphasised that telecoms infrastructure deployment across rural communities in Nigeria is at the heart of every effort of Government towards ensuring the socioeconomic development of Nigeria. The NCC CEO said the vision of the Federal Government as enunciated in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030) and the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) is being vigorously implemented. Explaining the connection between these policies and NCC’s operations, Danbatta stated that the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024, streamlined in the Commission’s Strategic Vision Plan (2021-2025) to enhance operational and regulatory efficiency, is aligned with the Federal Government’s vision for an all-inclusive digital economy. Accordingly, to improve Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure, Danbatta reiterated that NCC has divided Nigeria into seven Zones, consisting of the existing six constitutional geopolitical divisions, and Lagos constituting the seventh, considering the importance of Lagos as a strategic commercial and technological hub within the structure of the Nigeria’s telecom ecosystem. “The NCC has proceeded to licence companies for each of the seven zones, to deploy broadband infrastructure that will ensure speed of up to 25 megabits per second in the rural areas. Each of the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria will have an initial access point of at least 10 megabits per second,” he added. The EVC stated that the Commission would continue to engage appropriate stakeholders and explore necessary uptakes towards improving on all infrastructure that support digital economy particularly expansion projects in rural areas because rural infrastructure deployment is central to bridging digital divide in Nigeria. Last line In 2023 and beyond, the target of the telecoms operators and other stakeholders should be on how to fast track deployment of the needed infrastructures to bridge the existing gap to expand broadband across the country.

